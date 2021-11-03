Volkswagen and Shell team up to create a network of gas stations in Brazil

The difficulties faced by electric car owners in finding recharging stations in Brazil may be about to end. Volkswagen, Shell and Raízen announced a broad agreement with the aim of valuing the impact of using renewable energy to decarbonize the automotive sector. Part of it includes the implementation of a network of Shell Recharge fast-recharge gas stations in the country.

According to Volkswagen, the installation will start in the state of São Paulo, including service stations in the capital and on the main access roads. The intention is to connect to some of the main cities in Brazil in the future. The agreement will also contemplate the development of potential new ethanol formulas by Raízen, Shell and R&D in the area of ​​biofuels in Brazil, with the support of Shell and Volkswagen in research and application in cars, aiming to further improve the efficiency of the biofuel

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, ratified the commitment to make the brand carbon neutral by 2050. The process, as the executive has said on other occasions, is based on the electrification and advancement of ethanol.

“With all these actions in partnership with Raízen and Shell, we are working not only on solutions for our products, but also reinforcing sustainability in our factories and in the dealership network. All of this is closely integrated with our global Way To Zero program, which aims to make our company carbon neutral by 2050”.

ID.3 and ID.4

Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen

The agreement signed between the brands has other very interesting points that were outlined and announced this Monday (1st). Among them is Raízen’s support for the electric car testing program, such as ID.3 and ID.4, in Brazil, both at Volkswagen plants and at the ID Test Drive, the first event with Volkswagen electric cars to be held later this year year.

“It is a pleasure to be able to count on one of the largest automotive companies in the world as an ally in our quest to redefine the future of energy. This movement reinforces our role as a company that presents sustainable solutions – both for the present and for the future, considering the challenge of global decarbonization”, said Ricardo Mussa, CEO of Raízen.

Lauran Wetemans, Shell’s vice president of Downstream business for Latin America, also endorsed the deal and cited, in addition to electric cars and the increased use of ethanol, the development of hydrogen as a renewable energy medium for a cleaner future.

“Shell makes investments in several alternatives related to the energy transition to a low carbon economy – such as EV and hydrogen. Since all options are important to reduce as a neutralizer of greenhouse gases, and since biofuels are an already available solution, it is a pleasure to be part of this initiative in Brazil”.

The companies did not specify, however, when the implementation of the electro-station network in Brazil will begin. As the official launch of Volkswagen’s first electric cars in the country should take place in 2022, it is possible that São Paulo will start to see quick recharge stations appear from next year.

Source: Volkswagen