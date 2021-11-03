Wagner Moura attacks Bolsonaro and accuses government of censorship: ‘I’m not afraid’

Wagner Moura (photo: Reproduction/TV Cultura)

This last Monday (01/11), the actor

Wagner Moura

,



who directs the movie



“Marighella”



, was the interviewee of



Live Wheel



, talk show from



TV Culture



, and did not spare criticism from the government of



Jair Bolsonaro



(no party).

The famous commented on the attacks that the production, which arrives in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (4th), suffered and the difficult period for the national audiovisual sector.

During the chat,

Wagner

talked about the problems faced by the production of the film.



“I’m not afraid of these people. I think that making a film about Marighella, delivering a film about Marighella in Brazil today, is part of a confrontation in which I am very proud to participate.”



, shot the actor.

The famous also spoke about the threats he received during the filming of the project. The film has been finished since 2019, but it faced problems to reach the public.



Moorish



he took the opportunity to emphasize that delivering the feature film in the current political moment is even more representative.



“And I think we need to make this confrontation against fascism. The attacks were all”



, pointed out



Wagner



.

Wagner Moura speaking at #RodaViva about your initial choice of @Mano Brown as the protagonist of %u201CMarighella%u201D: %u201CEI chose Brown because, for me, Brown Marighella. Brown symbolically represents a lot of what Marighella was and %u201D pic.twitter.com/w2BSvhyakV — Jeff Nascimento (@jnascim) November 2, 2021