Weather forecast for Brazil

South

The instabilities advance through Rio Grande do Sul and reach other areas of the region during the day, causing rain and storms in isolated areas. More unstable weather in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, where isolated storm cells can bring heavy rain and hail. In much of the state of Paraná, however, the weather should be sunny.

Southeast

Rains are expected to decrease in most areas of the region throughout this Wednesday. On the coast, it will still have the influence of the circulation of winds, coming from an area of ​​low pressure that is on the ocean, which can cause rain, especially at the beginning of the day. The largest volumes of rain should be concentrated in the North of Minas Gerais and the extreme North of the state of Espirito Santo.

Midwest

In most cities in Mato Grosso do Sul and Sul de Goiás, the sun should appear accompanied by some clouds throughout this Wednesday. In other areas of the region, however, isolated and transient rain showers may occur, not ruling out storms in localized areas, mainly in the Center and North of the state of Mato Grosso and North of Goiás.

North East

The rains should be concentrated largely in the interior of the state of Bahia and in the south of Piauí. Rainfall volumes can be very high in areas of Bahia, as has already happened this holiday with 90 mm records in just two hours in Formoso do Rio Preto. Greater risk of heavy rain in southern Bahia. In other areas of the Northeast, the sun must appear between clouds. In the Zona da Mata strip, isolated rain showers may occur.

North

Rains are expected to occur in most areas of the region and mainly from the afternoon onwards due to the strong daytime heating and high humidity. Torrential rain is not ruled out in some parts of the North Region. At points in the states of Amapá and Pará, the sun must appear between clouds during the entire period.