Weg Linhares announces expansion and will generate 250 jobs

Photo: Disclosure





Located in Linhares, in the North of Espírito Santo, Weg announced new investments for its manufacturing unit.

With the new investments, Weg intends to expand its constructed area in Linhares to 79,000 square meters and hire 250 new employees over the next two years.

Weg is a global electronics equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electrical machinery, automation and paints, for various sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others .

According to the superintendent director of Commercial Engines and Appliance at Weg, Julio Cesar Ramires, this investment, in addition to being an important source of competitive advantage, will also contribute to continuing WEG’s trajectory of continuous and sustainable growth.

“The Linhares industrial park was designed to allow for the gradual and continuous increase in production capacity and to meet the company’s expansion needs over several years. Thanks to the favorable business environment created by the government of Espirito Santo, we have managed to maintain our growth strategy. In 2010, when we started operations in Linhares, we had 420 employees who occupied 20 thousand square meters of built area. Today we have approximately 3 thousand employees occupying more than 65 thousand square meters. Our daily production capacity increased 10 times in this period”, explains the executive.

The WEG Unit in Linhares became the company’s second largest industrial park in Brazil. Since August 2009, when the company announced its move to Linhares, the company has already invested R$257.7 million in Espirito Santo.

Investment for expansion

By 2023, the Company intends to allocate R$ 178.2 million to modernize and expand the production capacity of electric motors in the region.

The mayor of Linhares, Guerino Zanon, was informed about the investments on October 22nd. The mayor noted that it is encouraging to see companies announcing expansions and new industrial parks.

“WEG Motors de Linhares currently employs more than 3,000 direct employees and, in partnership with the city, has contributed to the generation of more jobs and income, ensuring a promising future for all Espírito Santo”, declared Zanon.

WEG stands out in innovation for the constant development of solutions to meet the major trends aimed at energy efficiency, renewable energies and electric mobility.

With industrial operations in 12 countries and commercial presence in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 33,000 employees worldwide. In 2020, WEG reached net sales of R$ 17.5 billion, of which 56% came from sales made outside Brazil.