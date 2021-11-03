What are the 5 most luxurious cars in the world?

Luxury, refinement and comfort are treats that everyone enjoys. When all of this is built on four wheels then it’s even better. Therefore, we prepared especially for you, canaltecher passionate about cars, a list of the 5 most luxurious cars in the world.

So as not to seem like we are “pulling the sardine” for one or another automaker in this segmented market and with such a select audience, we chose the most impressive model of each brand that is currently inserted in the context to deserve to be among the 5 most luxurious cars of the world.

Some of the international websites consulted for the preparation of the list pointed out, for example, two Rolls-Royce models, leaving out a luxury BMW. In another, there were two Bentleys but no Mercedes-Benz representatives. To avoid confusion, we made a “mix” and selected the ranking of dreams. After all, dreaming (still) costs nothing, right?

5. Audi A8

Image: Disclosure/Audi

Let’s open the list of the 5 most luxurious cars in the world with controversy. The chosen one, by the criteria already explained above, is the Audi A8. Currently valued at R$ 484.5 thousand, the 2021 model of the brand that is part of the Volkswagen family has everything a luxury sedan needs, but it is more discreet than the other members of our selection.

Image: Disclosure/Audi

According to the brand, one of the attractions that make the car “only a luxury” is the technology. Audi says it can save up to 400 different light configurations and entertainment and comfort items for up to seven different profiles. The car also has a front seat massage function, head-up display, heated front surfaces (door and central armrests).

4. BMW 7 Series

Image: Disclosure/BMW

BMW enters the list with a 7 Series model. Equipped with a 6.6 liter twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers 602 horsepower, it is equally fierce when it comes to the comfort and luxury of its occupants.

The model has heated rear armrests, massage seats and entertainment system for those traveling in the rear seat. The sunroof, called the Panoramic Sky Lounge, allows you to adjust the ambient lighting, creating a differentiated experience for everyone.

Image: Disclosure/BMW

The technology package, in turn, features the BMW Drive Recorder. It uses surround view cameras to capture images from different angles around the car. Manual or automatic triggers can start recording for up to 40 seconds, and footage is saved for later review. The price? From BRL 656.9 thousand.

3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Image: Disclosure/Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz’s announcement for the S-Class on the official website warns: “Get on board and be surprised”. And the brand is not kidding when it fills the S-Class ball. The imposing car of the German brand is practically a house on wheels and, therefore, deserves to be in the list of the 5 most luxurious cars in the world.

Image: Disclosure/Mercedes-Benz

4D surround sound to isolate outside noise, rear seats that refer to aircraft first class, new lighting system and a complete infotainment center are just some of the details of this masterpiece of the automotive segment.

Anyone who wants to take all this luxury to the garage will need to pay the equivalent of R$ 619.6 thousand.

2. Bentley Continental GT

Image: Disclosure/Bentley

The fourth member in our list of the 5 most luxurious cars in the world is from one of the brands we mentioned at the beginning of the article, which could easily fit two or three representatives into the list. We’re talking about Bentley, which could land other supercars, like the Flying Spur or Bentayga in the list.

Image: Disclosure/Bentley

The chosen model, however, was the Bentley Continental GT. And, before you ask why you chose this car over the other two, I want to make a wish. Scroll down the page a little bit and see all the Continental GT photos in our gallery. The question will be very well answered. The price of this gem on four wheels? “Only” R$1.1 million.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Image: Disclosure/Rolls-Royce

The British Rolls-Royce representative in the select list of the 5 most luxurious cars in the world could be the Ghost, the Cullinan, or even the Boat Tail, a very exclusive car that is in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s garage, and costs the equivalent of R$150 million. Let’s, however, talk about another model, which brings together all the best that the brand represents: the Phantom. The reason?

According to the staff of the British website Autocar, it received 5 stars in the judicious UK road test. According to the review, the Rolls-Royce Phantom pleases “both for the extravagant declaration of wealth and status it gives the owner and for the incomparable pleasure you enjoy when traveling in one”.

And no less. Powered by a 570-horsepower V12 engine, the nearly 3-ton luxury car has excellent performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. All this, of course, without losing the elegance and luxury that a car of this size requires.

Image: Disclosure/Rolls-Royce

Giles Taylor, the luxury brand’s design director, told Autocar that the current generation of the Phantom is a little more modern and less formal than the previous one, but “the defining aristocratic air that marks the car so clearly.” Whoever had the honor of testing the car, says that “after you get on board, you step back into the back seats of the car, as if you were being driven into some vintage carriage.”

Image: Playback/AutoExpress

And make no mistake: although the panel, at first glance, looks old-fashioned, the infotainment system is equally filled with luxury and technology, only presented in a discreet way, characteristic of the brand since the 1920s. BMW’s iDrive-style swivel center control can be folded up, as does the car’s main multimedia screen, which is also out of sight when not in use.

So many attributes make the Rolls-Royce Phantom not only the owner of the 1st position among the 5 most luxurious cars in the world that we have separated for you, but also give it the position of most expensive in our selection, since such a model, today , does not cost less than R$ 3.1 million. It’s too much luxury (and money) do you agree?

With information: Autocar, Forbes, AutoExpress