What changes in Pix with the arrival of the third phase of Open Banking?

(Photo by Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nicknamed “Pix 2.0”, change should bring more dynamic when paying

Open Banking promises greater connectivity and interaction between the country’s financial institutions

Novelty should be available to everyone by February 2022

With the arrival of the 3rd phase of Open Banking, many people are talking about an enhancement of Pix, being nicknamed “Pix 2.0”, but what has changed?

For starters, Pix is ​​an instant payments system launched in November 2020 by the Central Bank. Since its launch until today, the number of users has grown by around 166% and, in September of this year alone, it carried out 1 billion transactions.

Open Banking is a protocol that aims to connect the entire financial system in the country. With this, all customers will be able to authorize the sharing of their information between two monetary institutions (banks, fintechs, insurance companies, cooperatives).

For Pix this means that users will be able to make payments via Pix from applications outside their bank, such as retailers or social networks. With the authorized sharing of information, the user will no longer need to scan the QR Code or enter the bank’s application every time they want to make a payment via Pix.

For example, you want to make a purchase at a large Brazilian e-commerce retailer. When you complete your purchase you will have the option to pay with Pix. Unlike how it is now, you won’t need to pick up your cell phone and scan a QR Code. The retailer’s own website will ask you for authorization to request your information with your bank. Once given, you will still be able to save your information with the site. Thus, in the next purchase, you will not have to carry out the procedure again.

It is important to emphasize that in this case, the retailer had to register with the Central Bank as a Payment Transaction Institution (or Payment Receiving Institution), and for that, it must follow the security and inspection protocols defined by the Central Bank.

The functionality can be expected to be fully implemented by the beginning of February 2022, when cycle 4 of this phase of Open Banking will begin. For now, only previously selected customers will be able to test the tool, with a limit of R$1,000 per transaction.