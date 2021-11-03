What damage can stress do to the body in the short and long term? – 11/02/2021

The body knows how to deal with day-to-day stress, but that does not mean that it is unharmed. Depending on the intensity of the tension-generating situation and the delay in getting back to normal, the person can develop short-term and long-term problems.

The death of a family member, a betrayal or divorce are situations highlighted by the American Heart Association (AHA) due to the risk of developing broken heart syndrome. Also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy, or Takotsubo, the condition causes an increase in the size of the heart, impairing its functioning. The symptoms resemble a heart attack and the treatment mixes medication with psychological support.

Even less intense stressors cause problems, albeit with effects in the future. If the body is not able to return to normality and start to live with altered levels of the hormones cortisol and adrenaline, it may favor some conditions, according to Carla Rosana Guilherme Silva, president of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Medicine – Regional São Paulo. Amongst them:

Increased heart rate and blood pressure;

Hormonal changes that can worsen cognitive and immunological performance, causing a greater risk for infections, poor glycemic control and obesity;

Changes in memory and psychomotricity;

Functional syndromes of the gastrointestinal system, changes in the intestinal microbiota and visceral motility;

Anxiety.

How does the body react?

In a situation where the organism feels attacked, the body’s response may be “stay and fight” or “flee”. Whatever the decision, the adrenal glands produce the hormones adrenaline, norepinephrine and cortisol, which will alert all systems.

Adrenaline, for example, raises your heart rate and blood pressure to ensure that blood gets to your muscles in case you have to run.

If a person lives with many situations that generate stress but do not require a real “fight or flight”, these hormones will be produced unnecessarily and remain in the bloodstream. To control them, some measures can be taken, according to AHA data:

Exercise regularly;

Keeping friendships and talking about concerns and feelings;

Have moments of rest, with activities that bring happiness, such as hobbies;

Limit news consumption;

Sleep well;

Seek medical and psychological help.

emotional health

A survey conducted in 2019 with 1,000 professionals in the areas of education, finance and health in São Paulo and Porto Alegre found that stress had caused anxiety in 89% of respondents, as well as anguish (85%) and guilt (74%).

“When we present physical and emotional symptoms, we automatically have some behavioral reaction. According to the survey, 59% used medication, whether properly prescribed or not; 56% consumed alcohol or drugs, due to the level of discomfort; and 38% reacted by eating spicy snacks” , explains Ana Maria Rossi, PhD in Clinical Psychology and president of the Brazilian unit of International Stress Management Association (Isma-BR), who conducted the study. The results have not yet been published in scientific journals.