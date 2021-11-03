What is tapering? Waiting for him, Brazil’s ‘mirror’ on the NY stock exchange sinks on holiday | Scholarships and Indices

On Wednesday (3), if everything goes within general expectations, the US central bank (Federal Reserve, the Fed) will gradually begin to reduce the $120 billion monthly eviction practiced with the repurchase of bonds since March 2020. That’s when, with the arrival of the pandemic in the West, it abruptly reduced its interest to zero. Which tend to rise when the so-called “tapering”, the name given to this “weaning” process, is completed in mid-July 2022.

The two measures, rain of dollars and zero interest, had the primary objective of stopping the melting of the stock market. And they overdosed even more on the medicine chosen in 2008 against the impact of the great global financial crisis. And, as you know, it worked.

So certain that new records were already registered on the American stock exchange two months after the valleys to which indices were taken by covid-19. A violent flow of money that, with some lethargy, also trickled into emerging stock exchanges. Among them, the Brazilian. Which tends to be one of the most affected by the close of the Fed faucet.

After all, one can imagine that the safest addresses in the financial market will become even more privileged. Especially when long-term US bond yields start to escalate. And security is not the adjective most often attributed to emerging markets. Even more on the contrary at the moment, to the national economy.

This loss of relative attractiveness of markets in developing countries is anticipated this Tuesday (2). Long before American interest rates started to come out of zero, second post-tapering step expected from July next year, the stock receipts from these stops traded in New York are picking up.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index, an index fund (ETF) that reflects the average performance of emerging stocks, fell by 0.90%. MSCI Brazil, on the other hand, sank more than double, 1.81%.

Under rising supply from Brazil and Australia, iron ore sinks 7% in China

If this scenario of a flock of foreigners in search of less risk is confirmed, the Brazilian stock market will lose its only foundation in 2021. The abundance of money is such in the world that, despite the regrets and with a little help from the class jumping out of China, the Brazilian stock market has been benefited by the gringos. In other words, while local and institutional investors jump out of our market, this group has avoided even greater damage.

The Brazilian negative spiral, quickly recapitulating, began to rotate and has been accelerating the rotation since June. Fiscal risk is the main driver of this movement, responsible for inciting upward movements in the dollar, inflation and interest rates; and from low to growth.

In the current chapter, the PEC of the default is scheduled for voting on Wednesday, that is, of the Precatório. If approved, the government will break the spending ceiling to fund a new assistance program, Auxílio Brasil. It is the alleged replacement of the extinct Bolsa Família. Temporary until 2022, but more expensive while it lasts.

In New York, the American indices paid less attention to this macro scenario, and more to the current balance sheet season. Towards new records, before the liquidity bubble withers.

The Dow Jones index, more dedicated to the “old economy”, rose 0.39%. The S&P 500, with the 500 most relevant shares on Wall Street, another 0.37%. And the Nasdaq index, with a large share of the composition occupied by shares in the digital universe, advanced 0.34%.

It is precisely this sector, technology, that has benefited most from the Fed’s rain of money throughout the crisis. And therefore, what tends to suffer most from achievements. In other words, both technology stocks and emerging ones in general had inflated prices, not necessarily for reasons that justified. But out of sheer courage motivated by plenty of money. Which will become rare. So fasten your seat belts. Even more if your stock portfolio is Brazilian.

In Europe, not to say that we are not talking about flowers, caution sets the tone. The Stoxx 600, with the 600 most traded shares on the continent, closed up just 0.14%.