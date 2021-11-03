WhatsApp can eliminate time limit for deleting sent messages

The option to delete the message for everyone on WhatsApp could become even more useful soon, according to a feature that just appeared in the Android trial version of the app. The messenger tries to allow messages to be deleted on your cell phone and on the recipient’s without a time limit.

Again, it was WABetaInfo that found this feature first — in fact, hints of it — in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.21.23.1. Still in development, the function would allow the user to regret any submission, regardless of when it was made.

The “Erase for all” can be used to get rid of any old messages (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

The maximum term found so far, according to the website, is three months, but WhatsApp should extend this limit throughout the test updates. “Erase para Todos” has been available on WhatsApp for about four years and currently the window of opportunity to revoke a submission is approximately one hour.

However, some things are still unclear. For example: it is not known if it will be possible to delete messages retroactively, that is, posts that were made before the activation of the resource. The function will likely only be available in conversations made after the new deadline begins to apply.

Once again, this is a novelty inspired by WhatsApp’s main competitor in Brazil, Telegram. In the rival app, you can delete messages for everyone involved in the conversation without a deadline since 2019.

So far, there is no forecast for the implementation of the feature, but it is a fact that testers will receive it first. Users of the stable version of the app will have to wait maybe even a few months to finally get rid of the limits and be able to delete any messages they regretted sending.

