Where to watch Porto vs Milan live, in the Champions League today (3/11)

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, another live football match will take place between Milan and Porto for the Champions League, the game will take place this afternoon, from 2:45 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Porto playing away from home, with the refereeing made by the Clement Turpin (FRA). The transmission will be carried out by the HBO Max and Space, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Milan and Porto) already have their probable lineups.

The hosts need a win if they are to stay in the competition.

The hosts need a win if they are to stay in the competition. Find out here everything there is to know about this match, such as information, visualization, predictions, probabilities and how to watch it in the USA.

The home team did not win a game in the Champions League group stage, losing their first three games. They are close to winning, losing 3-2 to Liverpool and 2-1 to Atletico Madrid. However, their 1-0 loss to Porto last time now puts them in a “now or never” situation.

Meanwhile, Porto will try to get a consecutive victory against the Italians, this time as visitors. Sérgio Conceição’s team kept Atletico Madrid tied 0-0 in the opening and then suffered a 5-1 loss to the Liverpool before his last victory.

Technical sheet – Milan x Porto

Match Milan x Porto Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/03/2021 at 2:45 pm Streaming Space and HBO Max Objective For the 4th round of the Champions League group stage. Stadium San Siro Local Milan-ITA Milan lineup Kjaer, Tonali, Tatarusanu, Calabria, Tomori (Romagnoli), Theo Hernández, Kessié, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leão, Ibrahimovic and Bennacer. Port Escalation Pepe, Oliveira, Marchesin, Corona, Marcano, Sanusi, Uribe, Diaz, Martinez, Taremi and Otavio. Modality Champions League Progress awaiting start

