Which companies have submitted bids for the 5G auction – 11/03/2021

A total of 15 companies and consortia submitted proposals to Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) showing interest in participating in the auction of 5G, a mobile internet technology that promises to be 20 times faster than current connections.

This Thursday (4), from 10 am (GMT), the agency will open the envelopes with all offers and will analyze one by one, checking in which frequency bands (paths through which 5G will work) there is competition and what values ​​were offered by them.

Winning organizations will have the right to explore and sell 5G services to consumers, as is currently done with 4G, for example. The full-scale operation of the fifth-generation internet is expected to begin in July 2022.

At a press conference on Wednesday (27), Anatel’s competition superintendent, Abraão Balbino e Silva, stated that only 5 of the 15 bidders are large service providers. “The auction model was successful in stimulating competition,” he stated.

Four frequency bands will be auctioned in the process: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz. In an analogy, it is as if each signal occupies a lane on a highway. These “paths” will be used to activate 5G and expand the 4G network in Brazil.

The 3.5Ghz is the most targeted of the 5G. See a summary of each in the image below:

Who are the companies and consortia

There are two profiles of interested parties, as highlighted in the statement by superintendent Silva. On the one hand, there are the large internet operators, which must fight among themselves for the higher 5G frequencies, allowing for higher connection speeds.

On the other, companies and regional internet providers, more interested in lower frequencies, with lower speeds, but which allow them to cover large areas.

In all, 15 proposals were delivered, but it is not possible to say that all of them will participate in the process. The Agency must also verify that they have delivered all the necessary documentation in accordance with the notice.

If there are any pending issues, the responsible companies and consortia may be disqualified from the auction.

Group 1: the big ones

In the first group are Vivo (Telefônica Brasil’s brand), Tim and Claro, the three largest telephone operators in Brazil.

In this list, Algar Telecom and Sercomtel also stand out, which already offer internet services — in the case of the second company, it has a greater focus on operations in Paraná, although the company, headquartered in Londrina, received authorization from Anatel this year. to operate throughout Brazil.

Group two: consortia

Companies that must compete for the smaller frequency bands, on the other hand, bring together a diverse range of businesses.

Winity Telecom, for example, belongs to the Patria group, an investment fund with offices in multiple countries. She works with wireless communication structure for companies, as well as BR.Digital Telecom, from Rio Grande do Sul.

Also from the south comes the 5G Consortium, a union between Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia) and Unifique, from Santa Catarina, both operating in the telecommunications sector.

VDF, on the other hand, also works with a wireless communication structure and is part of the Datora group, specialized in the internet of things (several electronics connected at the same time) and communication between machines.

There are also smaller internet operators, such as FlyLink, from Uberlândia (MG), and other newcomers, such as Neko, which, although created by experienced professionals in the area, appeared in 2021.

In the Northeast, there are two companies interested in competing for the 5G market.

The first is Brisanet, created 22 years ago and operating with internet and TV services in cities in the region. According to the company, it has more than 14,400 kilometers of backbone infrastructure, serving Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco and Alagoas.

The second is Highline, represented by NK108. Earlier this year, the company completed the process of acquiring mobile signal towers from Oi, an operator undergoing judicial recovery.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, in September, there was an impasse that delayed the auction notice, since Highline wanted to start operating 5G in smaller cities (area where Brisanet operates), which was eventually authorized .