Who is Greta Thunberg?

Have you ever heard of Greta Thunberg? Born on January 3, 2003, the Swedish woman has gained worldwide fame for her environmental activism.

Schools for Climate Strike

It all started in 2018, when the activist gained notoriety when she started missing classes to protest in front of the Swedish parliament. The young woman claimed action in relation to climate change.

The story went viral through social media and thousands of students from around the world joined it. The movement became known as the Schools for Climate Strike.

At just 18, Greta is famous for her inflammatory and provocative speeches. The Swedish woman has already been a speaker at events such as the World Economic Forum and the UN Climate Conference.

The boat trip to New York

The young woman takes her activism seriously: to contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, she even crossed the ocean in a sailing boat to go from England to the United States. The vessel was 100% sustainable and the trip, from Plymouth to New York, lasted 14 days.

Greta aboard the boat that took her to New York for a stop in Portugal (Photo: CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

For her fight for the environment, Greta has already received two Nobel Peace Prize nominations. She was also named Person of the Year 2019 and one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine.

fights with presidents

The activist’s style doesn’t appeal to everyone. She has even exchanged barbs with some world leaders. Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, called Greta a “brat” after the young woman criticized authorities about the murder of indigenous people in the country.

Donald Trump, former US president, mocked the Swedish woman after attending one of her speeches. He used Twitter to say that Greta should “solve her anger management problem.”

Greta at the October 2021 “Fridays for Future” demonstration in Milan (Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

A year later, she paid back. When Trump lost the US election, she wrote, also on Twitter: “Donald must solve his anger management problem and then watch a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Relax, Donald, relax!”