Who is the actress who gave inheritance to the manicure

Actress Diana Rigg died in September 2020, but her name returned to the news after her manicurist, Jessca Zhu, turned down the $28,000 inheritance. The professional preferred to send the amount to the actress’ grandson.

The manicurist had been working for Diana since 2001 and was surprised by the name in the will, according to information from the Daily Mail.

Diana Rigg left a fortune worth around R$16 million, most of which went to her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, and a small amount to charities and other simple sums to family and friends, such as manicure.

She played Lady Olenna Tyrell — the widowed matriarch of Luthor Tyrell and mother of Mace Tyrell — in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” However, she was already a veteran of theater and filming stages.

Diana started in theater in the late 1950s in a play by German writer Bertolt Brecht. The actress’ biggest roles were with the series “The Avengers” aired in the 60s.

At the time, the actress was the “adventurous” agent Emma Peel who worked in the British secret service to protect the queen alongside the agent. John Steed (Patrick Macnee).

Also in 1969, Diana made ‘Tracy’, Teresa di Vicenzo, Mrs. James Bond, in the cinema in the film ‘007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’. She was the daughter of the mobster and villain Draco in the film in which Bond was played by George Lazenby — and only this time.

According to the BBC, she is the only lady James Bond to have married the character.

In 1971, Diana was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress for acting in “The Hospital” as Barbara Drummond. The film even won the Oscar for best original screenplay and a nomination for George Scott, Dr. Herbert Bock.