Who left MasterChef yesterday, leadership “steal” and what else was featured in the 18th episode

MasterChef Brasil participants had to create a three dessert menuCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana Paula announced that they would be divided into three teamsCarlos Reinis/Band
The teams split between yellow, red and blueCarlos Reinis/Band
Leandro Hassum participated in the program and brought joy to the kitchenCarlos Reinis/Band
Captain Eduardo explained his ideas for the raceCarlos Reinis/Band
Captain Tiago also explained what was the menu to be executedCarlos Reinis/Band
Captain Luiz looked a little lostCarlos Reinis/Band
The teams cooked with great concentrationCarlos Reinis/Band
Leandro Hassum noticed problems on the blue team’s benchCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana and Eduardo checked the point of the dessert to be servedCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne and Tiago tried to make ice cream on the yellow teamCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella was consulted a lot by captain Luiz during the raceCarlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
Fogaça, Helena, Hassum and Jacquin tried the dishesCarlos Reinis/Band
The blue team was well evaluated during the raceCarlos Reinis/Band
The yellow team was rated average in the testCarlos Reinis/Band
And the red team came under heavy criticism in the episodeCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges and the guest discussed the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band
And the blue team went up to the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band
On average, the yellow team had one more chance to save themselvesCarlos Reinis/Band
They received wines from the Garibaldi winery to tryCarlos Reinis/Band
Whoever hit the most flavors and aromas would guarantee a place on the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band
The test required a lot of knowledge, taste and smell from the participants.Carlos Reinis/Band
Daphne said that she had never tasted so many sparkling winesCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena won the Garibaldi winery tastingCarlos Reinis/Band
On elimination, the program received chef Felipe SchaedlerCarlos Reinis/Band
Amateur cooks had to reproduce a dish of his ownCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana Paula explained the rules: faithfully making a fish quinhapira with Yanomami mushroomCarlos Reinis/Band
Tiago was focused to do a good testCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo kept an eye on the timeCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana wanted to deliver the best possible dish to the chefsCarlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn was evaluated by the judges and the guest.Carlos Reinis/Band
Daphne was evaluated by the judges and the guest.Carlos Reinis/Band
Tiago was evaluated by the judges and the guestCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo was evaluated by the judges and the guest.Carlos Reinis/Band
Ana was evaluated by the judges and the guest.Carlos Reinis/Band
The judges and the guest debated about the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band
And Tiago won the elimination test!Carlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo and Ana were among the worst performersCarlos Reinis/Band
And Ana was eliminated from the competitionCarlos Reinis/Band