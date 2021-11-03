Who left MasterChef yesterday, leadership “steal” and what else was featured in the 18th episode

MasterChef Brasil participants had to create a three dessert menuCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana Paula announced that they would be divided into three teams

The teams split between yellow, red and blue

Leandro Hassum participated in the program and brought joy to the kitchen

Captain Eduardo explained his ideas for the race

Captain Tiago also explained what was the menu to be executed

Captain Luiz looked a little lost

The teams cooked with great concentration

Leandro Hassum noticed problems on the blue team's bench

Ana and Eduardo checked the point of the dessert to be served

Daphne and Tiago tried to make ice cream on the yellow team

Isabella was consulted a lot by captain Luiz during the race

And for everything!

Fogaça, Helena, Hassum and Jacquin tried the dishes

The blue team was well evaluated during the race

The yellow team was rated average in the test

And the red team came under heavy criticism in the episode

The judges and the guest discussed the dishes presented

And the blue team went up to the mezzanine

On average, the yellow team had one more chance to save themselves

They received wines from the Garibaldi winery to try

Whoever hit the most flavors and aromas would guarantee a place on the mezzanine

The test required a lot of knowledge, taste and smell from the participants.

Daphne said that she had never tasted so many sparkling wines

Helena won the Garibaldi winery tasting

On elimination, the program received chef Felipe Schaedler

Amateur cooks had to reproduce a dish of his own

Ana Paula explained the rules: faithfully making a fish quinhapira with Yanomami mushroom

Tiago was focused to do a good test

Eduardo kept an eye on the time

Ana wanted to deliver the best possible dish to the chefs

Kelyn was evaluated by the judges and the guest.

Daphne was evaluated by the judges and the guest.

Tiago was evaluated by the judges and the guest

Eduardo was evaluated by the judges and the guest.

Ana was evaluated by the judges and the guest.

The judges and the guest debated about the dishes presented

And Tiago won the elimination test!

Eduardo and Ana were among the worst performers