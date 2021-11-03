Who voted for whom in the seventh farm of the rural reality show

After 50 days on the air, it’s time to start forming the seventh swidden of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Sthefane Matos, the farmer of the week — and who has never been to any farm, did not hide her desire to put Rico Melquiades or Dayane Mello straight into the spotlight. But what she, and the other pedestrians, had no idea, is that the stall formed on Sunday, after Tiago Piquilo won the fire test, was going to change completely with the power of the red flame.

Unlike other weeks, this time, the formation of the garden began with the power of the red flame—which James handed over to Erasmus, exchanging the entire stall for residents of the headquarters.

The influencer had to take Dayane Melo, Solange Gomes, Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves out of the bay and chose to put Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Gui Araujo and himself in the bay. With the new bay formed, Sthe Matos began the formation of the seventh swidden.

How the garden was formed

Soon after, it was the turn of Sthe Matos, the farmer of the week, to nominate Rico Melquiades: “I liked this person a lot, but she disappointed me a lot”, she announced. Rico, in turn, responded to the influencer’s nomination: “This is a shadow, it has no character and no personality,” Rico said.

The pawns continued the vote.

who voted for whom

MC Gui voted for Solange Gomes

Aline Mineiro voted for Dynho Alves

Bil Araújo voted for Dayane Mello

Solange Gomes voted for Dynho Alves

Dayane Mello voted for Dynho Alves

Dynho Alves voted for Solange Gomes

Erasmo Viana voted for Solange Gomes

Valentina Francavilla voted for Dynho Alves

Mileide Mihaile voted for Solange Gomes

Gui Araujo voted for Solange Gomes

Tiago Piquilo voted for Mileide Mihaile

Marina Ferrari voted for Dayane Mello

Rico Melquiades voted for Dynho Alves

Solange Gomes and Dynho Alves tied with 5 votes each. Sthe, the farmer, broke the tie by saving Dynho. So Solange occupied the second stool in the stall.

bay pull

Solange, the most voted in the house, pulled Erasmus from the new version of the stall. The influencer, who made the exchange of pawns, justified that it is part of the game’s dynamics: “I’m not afraid to sit on this stool”.

One left

Before there’s one left to start, Tiago Piquilo used the power of the yellow flame. The power let the pawn save three pawns, including himself, from the remaining one. The countryman saved Valentina, Aline and himself. Next, Erasmo started by saving MC Gui. MC Bill saved Dayane. Dayane saved Mileide, who saved Bil Araújo. Bil saved Gui Araujo. Gui saved Dynho and Marina Ferrari was left, going to the last stool in the field.

The influencer took from Erasmus the opportunity to take the farmer’s test. Who do you want the new farmer to be?

