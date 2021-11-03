Wild Rift: we visit the reality show that will select Flamengo’s new team – 03/11/2021

In partnership with BBL and Motorola, the reality show Power 2 Game will give the five winners a six-month contract with Flamengo Esports. The program istreia this Thursday (4) and the twenty participants, coming from various places in Brazil, are already confined and will compete with each other for the opportunity to wear the red-black shirt as a professional player of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Start UOL went to the reality recording location, a 1500m² mansion in Morumbi, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo. The house has a swimming pool, games room, four bedrooms and a training space. According to director Bruna Leonardi,

There are stories of people who borrowed their phones to be able to play games, or had to climb a tree to get the internet signal, or who play with the phone locked. There are people from all over Brazil, from Jaboatão dos Guararapes to Nilópolis

Bruna Leonardi, director of Power 2 Game, with experience in realities such as A Fazenda, Bake Off Brasil and others.

Players will be eliminated by points accumulated during individual and collective events throughout the program. The Power 2 Game will be presented by Mariana Ayrez, Juliana captain (Cashew), Thiago “Djoko“, Raven, Tonello, Keio and others.

The show will have 7 episodes, every Thursday at 7pm, with broadcasts on the Power 2 Game channel on TikTok.

FOLLOW THE START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: http://vm.tiktok.com/Rqwe2g/

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol