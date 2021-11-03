Willian appears in the list of the ten most valued players in the Brazilian Serie A

Even out of the field for 20 days, Willian remains one of the biggest protagonists of Corinthians. In an international survey released recently, the striker appears among the ten most valued players in Brazilian football.

The ranking was prepared by KPMG Football Benchmark, a tool of KPMG Global Sport Network that evaluates the athletes. In this list, Timão’s shirt 10 appears in eighth place, with a market value of 10.9 million euros, around 71.8 million reais at the current price. – Check out the Top 10 below.

According to the survey, the most valuable player in the Serie A of Brasileirão is Gabriel Barbosa. The Flamengo athlete appears with a valuation of 27.6 million euros, approximately 181.9 million reais. The team from Rio still has three other representatives: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Pedro and Kenedy. The trio sums 46.2 million euros, a value close to 304 million reais.

Representative of the Parque São Jorge club on the list, Willian cannot be used by Sylvinho at the moment due to an injury. In the match against Fluminense, valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Nationals, the forward was substituted nine minutes into the first half after feeling pain in his thigh. In treatment from the next day, the athlete had a prognosis of four to five weeks for recovery – two have already been fulfilled.

The club in which the striker most played was Chelsea, with 339 games played in seven seasons. The main titles of his career were also in the English team, with two Premier League cups, a Europa League, an FA Cup and an English League Cup.

Back to Brazilian football after 14 years abroad, the player wore the alvinegra shirt on five occasions. Willian, by the way, hasn’t seen Timão lose while on the field. In retrospect, there were three wins and two draws.

