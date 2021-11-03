Windows 11 bug creates infinite folders in hidden directory on PC

The latest Windows 11 bug is quite curious: as the system is used, empty folders accumulate in one of the directories reserved for the OS — and are not automatically deleted. The strange habit was first spotted by users, who reported to the MSPowerUser website.

The vast majority of folders are empty and all of them are named with the TMP extension, a type of temporary file used to store information for instantaneous use on the computer, such as programs or Windows itself. The point is that, empty, these directories are no longer useful and shouldn’t accumulate infinitely.

Folders accumulate infinitely, but completely empty (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Rest assured though: these folders don’t seem to affect system performance significantly. The occurrence of such a problem only highlights that Windows 11 still has some rough edges to be trimmed, including some far more important and serious than the endless creation of hidden folders.

See if your PC is affected by the bug

If you’re bothered by thousands of folders piling up in one place on your computer, you can delete them without a hitch — as long as they’re empty, of course. You can find the files by going to the “Windows/System32/config/systemprofile/AppData/Local” on the partition where the operating system is installed.

The problem should probably be fixed quickly once it gets Microsoft’s attention. Remember that something similar also happened with Windows 10, back in 2019, and it was also fixed some time later. So it shouldn’t be anything the company hasn’t seen before, making the solution even easier.

Source: MSPowerUser