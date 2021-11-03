With a debt of R$ 3 million in pension, goalkeeper Bruno buys carrão; grandmother’s friends raffle to buy Bruninho’s school supplies

Living in Cabo Frio, in Região dos Lagos, where he is serving an open prison sentence for the murder of Eliza Samudio, Bruno Fernandes, the goalkeeper Bruno, is in a new car. Despite owing around R$3 million in child support to his son Bruninho Samudio, he now rides aboard a car worth R$80,000.

The model, a Kia Sorento 2013 was purchased at a dealership in the city where he lives. The company insisted on posting the famous client in its stories, but quickly deleted the photo of Bruno, his wife Ingrid Calheiros and their daughter.

Bruninho Samúdio: goalkeeper in school Photo: rep/ instagram

At age 11, Bruninho Samudio will attend the seventh grade in 2022. The boy, the result of a relationship between Eliza and the goalkeeper, has a full scholarship in one of the best private schools in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he lives. With the school year ending, it’s time to buy new supplies and a school uniform. What has been keeping Sonia Moura, the boy’s grandmother, out of sleep.

“This time comes and I have to buy textbooks, material for him, uniform… It costs almost R$ 2 thousand reais”, he says.

Without a regular source of income, Sonia and Bruninho rely on the earnings of her husband, a tapestry maker. This year, Elia’s mother even tried to get extra money by planting corn on a farm in the interior of the state. “But it was the worst drought we’ve ever seen and I lost everything,” he laments.

While making wild calculations to be able to afford what her grandson needs, Sonia is indignant with the frustrated attempts by the Court to quote Bruno in the pension process. “To this day I don’t know how they can’t find him. He’s playing for an amateur team, has a fixed address, and every month he has to go to court. How can you?” she asks, still very shaken by the story of the tattoo artist who ” fantasized” of goalkeeper Bruno carrying a garbage bag that read Eliza, at a Halloween party in Manaus. (read more here)

The situation of Sonia and Bruninho called the attention of some friends, who are in solidarity trying to raise funds that can help with expenses at the beginning of the semester. The psychologist and coach, Renata Gouvêa, who works in the state of São Paulo, and met her grandmother and grandson through the news, decided to do a raffle to help the boy herself.

“It’s a credit to him having won a full scholarship in a top school, a credit to the grandmother who raises her grandson practically alone, paying for the expenses, including therapy, which the State has not provided until today”, Renata points out: “Let’s do this raffle and whatever is raised goes so that he can have the books he needs.”

Bruninho, in a mask, and the football gang Photo: rep/ instagram

Bruninho also has a scholarship from the soccer school in which he is a goalkeeper in the youth category. So far, the performance on the court surprises everyone, and soon he should go to the fields, where he hopes to be a starter in the São Paulo network.