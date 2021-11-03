With fewer new cases of Covid, GDF releases masks in the 4th

On the eve of making the use of masks more flexible in open environments, the Federal District registered the lowest number of new cases of Covid-19 since April 25, 2020. On this Monday (1st/11), the country’s capital computed moving average of 134 people infected with the disease.

This indicator does not necessarily correspond to the total number of individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus in Brasília, which currently total 2,850 individuals, but it does correspond to the results of positive tests on that day.

Like the deaths caused by Covid-19, positive occurrences vary daily. To reduce this effect and produce a more accurate view of the scenario, moving average is used. It is the sum of deaths or patients reported in a week divided by seven.

See the graph of the moving average of new cases:

New cases of Covid-19 are directly related to the R