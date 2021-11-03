With Londrina’s victory over Remo, Cruzeiro is just two points behind the Z-4 ​​of Série B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro drew with Vila Nova and scored only 40 points so far

The 33rd round of Serie B was not good for Cruzeiro. In addition to tying Vila Nova at home, by 1-1, the heavenly team also saw opponents from the bottom of the table win their games. With that, the difference to the Z-4, which was five points, is now only two.

Londrina beat Remo, away from home, this Tuesday (2) and reached 38 points, in 17th position, the first team within the relegation zone. The goal was scored by striker Zeca. In the next round, the Paraná team will face Cruzeiro, on Friday (5), at Estádio do Café.

In addition to this match, the team from Luxemburgo will still face, until the end of Serie B, Brusque (home), Vitória (away), Sampaio Corrêa (away) and Náutico (home). With 15 points up for grabs, Cruzeiro needs another victory and two draws to reach 45 points and seal their permanence in the second division next year.

In the program backstage, gives Itatiaia Radio, on Tuesday (2), presenter João Vitor Xavier and commentator Edu Panzi warned of the critical situation experienced by Fox in the final stretch of the season, who is currently fighting not to be relegated to the third division.

Check out the excerpt in the video below:

In the other game at 19:00, Brusque beat Náutico by 4-3 and also had 38 points, occupying the 15th position. The goals of the team from Santa Catarina were scored by Luizão, Jhon Cley, Tony and Garcez.

Also this Tuesday (2), at 9:30 pm, in Serrinha, Goiás will face Ponte Preta. Macaca is 16th in the table, with 38 points and, if they win away from home, they can reach 41 points, surpassing Cruzeiro in the table.

