With nothing to eat, Afghan family sells 9-year-old daughter to marry 55-year-old man

The drama of Afghan families who have nothing to eat has been documented by CNN. A report recorded the moment when a 9-year-old girl is sold to a 55-year-old man who is going to marry her.

The “value” of little Parwana Malik: BRL 12.4 thousand.

Painful images of the girl being handed over to her buyer, identified only as Qorban, and getting into his car impacted social media.

“The old man told me, ‘I’m paying for the girl. It’s none of your business what I’m doing to her. It’s my business.’said the girl’s father. If the family’s financial situation doesn’t improve, he fears that need to sell your second daughter, 2 years old.

The 9-year-old girl’s buyer Photo: Reproduction/CNN

The 9-year-old Afghan girl is taken away by her buyer, 55 Photo: Reproduction/CNN

Another girl, named Magul, was told by her family, according to the broadcaster, that she may need to be sold to a 70-year-old man to pay off a debt. The 10-year-old said he would rather kill himself than leave his family, but later CNN reported that the deal was eventually closed.

Another father stated he was willing to sell their daughters, aged 4 and 9, for around R$ 6,200 each to prevent the family from starving.

Families in debt are being threatened by the Taliban, which has recently returned to power in Afghanistan with the withdrawal of US troops.