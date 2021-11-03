With revision, number of formal jobs created in 2020 falls by almost half | Economy

A data review carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security indicates the number of formal jobs created in the country in 2020 was almost half of what was initially disclosed by the government.

In January of this year, the government reported that Brazil had created 142,690 formal jobs in the last year, citing data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

At the time, the numbers were released by the Ministry of Economy and Minister Paulo Guedes declared that the result of the employment market in 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which the Gross Domestic Product fell 4.5%, was a “great news”.

1 of 1 Insured person work permit in a joint effort in São Paulo — Photo: VINICIUS NUNES/AGÊNCIA F8/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Insured person working card in a joint effort in São Paulo — Photo: VINICIUS NUNES/AGÊNCIA F8/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

However, according to revised information released in September this year (the most recent available), in 2020, 75,883 formal vacancies were created, representing a decrease of 46.81% compared to the number released by the government in January.

The review was carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which was recreated in July this year.

In a statement, the ministry informed that the difference in the balance of jobs created in 2020 is due to an increase in the number of hiring and dismissal declarations made after the deadline by companies and that this increase is caused by the transition process from declarations to eSocial (read the full note at the end of this article).

“The difference in the balance of the last update of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) actually reflects a change in the gross result of admissions and dismissals – only 3.6% more dismissals than reported at the end 2020 and 1.8% more admissions than reported at the end of 2020. This small difference is due to late declarations made by the reporting companies,” the note informs.

“Traditionally, data from Caged) can be updated up to 12 months after the date of the transfer (admission or dismissal). The out-of-date data entry happens when companies declare the admission and dismissal information after the competence in which the move took place. The possibility of making this type of declaration already existed in the old Caged, with a slightly higher occurrence at this time due to the transition process to the declaration via eSocial, which occurred for a significant number of companies throughout 2021 “, continues the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

“We reinforce that the data announced is real and obeys the information declared by the companies, and can be adjusted for 2020 until the end of 2021. Every month this data is updated and made available in a transparent way on the public panel of Caged”, concludes the note.

Official figures show that the government was already implementing data revisions throughout 2020.

The sum of the monthly numbers released between January and December of last year point to the creation of 280,449 formal jobs.

In January 2021, when disclosing the consolidated employment figure for 2020, however, the government indicated the creation of 142,690 formal vacancies.

Last year, the government changed the methodology of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), which meant that recent data can no longer be compared to the historical series prior to 2020, according to economists heard by the g1.

With the methodological change, since January of last year, the calculation of the new Caged started to consider other sources of information. In addition to the monthly survey of employers, the system also pulls data from eSocial and EmployerWeb (a system in which unemployment insurance claims are registered).

The change has an impact because, according to analysts, the declaration of temporary links to Caged’s research is optional – but inclusion in eSocial is mandatory. Novo Caged, therefore, generates greater results when considering these links, which were underreported in the old system.

Read the full note released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare:

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security clarifies that the difference in the balance of the last update of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) actually reflects a change in the gross result of admissions and dismissals – only 3.6% of dismissals to more than reported at the end of 2020 and 1.8% more admissions than reported at the end of 2020. This small difference is due to late declarations made by reporting companies.

We emphasize that, even with the aforementioned revision, the Caged 2020 balance remains positive, despite the worst moment of the Covid 19 pandemic. This year, Brazil already has a balance of more than 2.5 million formal jobs.

Traditionally, data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) can be updated up to 12 months after the date of the transfer (admission or dismissal). Out-of-date data entry happens when companies declare the admission and dismissal information after the competence in which the movement took place. The possibility of making this type of declaration already existed in the old Caged, with a slightly greater occurrence at this time due to the transition process to the declaration via eSocial, which occurred for a significant number of companies throughout 2021.

We reinforce that the data announced is real and complies with the information declared by the companies, and can be adjusted for 2020 until the end of 2021. Every month this data is updated and made available in a transparent manner on the public panel of Caged.