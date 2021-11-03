Without a club, Valdivia wears a monster costume and sings axé in “The Masked Singer”

Without a club since his brief spell at Unión La Calera, Jorge Valdivia had an unusual experience in Chile. Dressed as a monster, the former midfielder from palm trees sang axé while participating in the local version of the reality show “The Masked Singer”.

With her fluent Portuguese, Valdivia sang Dança da Manivela, by Asa de Águia, a song popularized in Chile by the group Axé Bahia. With a colorful costume, five eyes and two horns, the 38-year-old midfielder thrilled the audience and shouted: “Get off the ground! Get off the floor!”.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WATCH THIS VIDEO! Simply El Mago Valdivia singing and dancing “THE CRANK DANCE” in the Chilean version of The Masked Singer! He even sent a “get off the ground! Get off the floor!” 😂😂😂 It’s very idol! pic.twitter.com/PTBN9ScALT — Murilo Dias (@mmurilodias) November 2, 2021

“Beautiful, different experience. Nobody guessed (your identity), so get better,” Valdivia wrote on her Instagram profile after participating in the program broadcast by the network. Chilevision. Reproduced on social networks, the presentation reverberated among Palmeiras fans.

In two spells for the team alviverde (2006-2008 and 2010-2015), Jorge Valdivia accumulated 41 goals in 241 matches – with 122 wins, he is the foreigner who has won the most in the history of Palmeiras. Champion of Paulista 2008 and Copa do Brasil 2012, he also participated in part of the 2015 edition of the national tournament.

Leave your comment