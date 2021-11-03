Without football on Globo, Tadeu Schmidt will work ‘overtime’ on Wednesdays · TV News

With no state football championships to show between January and April in its schedule, Globo has already defined what it will show on Wednesday nights. The station will transform the day into one of the most important for Big Brother Brazil from 2022 and, with that, Tadeu Schmidt will have to work “overtime” compared to his predecessors in office.

By the audience leader’s plan, to which the TV news had access, BBB22 should be on the air between 22:15 and 23:25 on Wednesdays, with 70 minutes of duration and live broadcast. It’s much more than the confinement reality show has historically had on this day since its arrival in Brazil–between 10 and 30 minutes.

In previous years, the attraction showed only a recorded version and presented a summary of what had happened that day. The exception was the final stretch of 2020, when the championships stopped because of the pandemic and Tiago Leifert’s days off ended. At BBB21, some editions on Wednesdays also had bigger editions, but it wasn’t fixed.

To make the day pay off, a larger piece of the party will be aired live. New dynamics will occur. The idea is to try to bring news beyond the arrival of Schmidt.

Other than that, the series Daughters of Eve, which was not successful on Globoplay, will win a chance on open TV. Originally produced for Globoplay, the production debuted in March of this year on the platform and was not successful, even with a stellar cast that includes Renata Sorrah, Giovanna Antonelli and Vanessa Giácomo.

DISCLOSURE/GLOBOPLAY

Giovanna Antonelli, Renata Sorrah and Vanessa Giácomo

Daughters of Eve at Globo

Daughters of Eve will have its 12 episodes shown at 11:25 pm on Wednesday and will be aired until April 6 of next year. In addition to the end of the football matches, the production schedule will also occupy the Segue o Jogo hole, post-match presented by Lucas Gutierrez and Paulo Nunes, which only opens in 2022 in May, with the beginning of Brasileirão.

The story of Daughters of Eve tells the story of three women who are stuck in patterns that don’t make them happy. Stella (Renata Sorrah), who realizes during her golden wedding anniversary that she didn’t enjoy life as she should, repeats the fate of her generation, which gave up dreams for marriage and motherhood.

His daughter Lívia (Giovanna Antonelli) has a career, but she suffers for not having control of the affective life she idealized. Cléo (Vanessa Giácomo), on the other hand, with her low self-esteem, needs to ensure shelter and survival before thinking about any personal achievement. Meanwhile, Dora (Debora Ozório), Stella’s granddaughter and Lívia’s daughter, struggles between family models and the feminism of today’s young women.