Woman lies to PMs and ends up in prison in Patos de Minas – Gerais

The front of the vehicle was destroyed (photo: Reproduction)

The holiday did not start well for a 47-year-old driver. She crashed her car, a Honda/WR-V, against a pole on Avenida Tancredo Neves, in Bairro Cidade Nova, in Patos de Minas. The accident happened early this Tuesday morning (2/11). According to the Military Police, the driver convinced a friend to lie and say she was driving the car. The objective would be to deceive the insurance company, since it was drunk.

When the PMs arrived at the scene, the woman introduced herself as the owner of the car, however, she stated that the driver was a friend. He also said that she left the place because she had to go to work. She also informed that she spent the entire night at a show at the Exhibition Park and that her friend kept the car. Earlier today, she would have gone to get her and on the way she lost control and hit the post.

Immediately, the Military Police went to the workplace and got in touch with the friend. During the questioning, the friend became nervous and was told the consequences of lying. Therefore, she opened the game and said that after the accident, the owner of the car called her and asked for help. The woman asked her friend to introduce herself as a driver to avoid problems with the insurance company.

Upon being unmasked, the owner apologized to the police: “I’m sorry, I lied, I was the driver of the vehicle”. She also said that she doesn’t remember the accident. Presenting symptoms of drunkenness, she refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Still about the accident, with the force of the impact, the post broke, getting stuck only in the hardware. The woman only had redness on the neck due to the use of the seat belt.

In light of the facts, she was taken to the Civil Police Precinct and the vehicle that had the regular documentation was released to a witness.