Women’s Delegate sees crime in the costume of a goalkeeper Bruno; man has been identified | Manaus | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

Head of DECCM, delegate Débora Mafra clarified that, as it is not a case directly linked to domestic violence, it cannot be reported to the Women’s Police Station. However, it has the protection to be registered with the 21st DIP that serves the neighborhood where Porão do Alemão is located.

The head of the Specialized Police in Crimes Against Women, delegate Débora Mafra, sees a crime of apology for femicide in the case of the man who dressed up as a goalkeeper Bruno in Manaus. He attended a Halloween party at dawn this Tuesday (2) at Porão do Alemão nightclub. The costume photo was posted on Instagram from the bar itself and then deleted.

In the image, the man appears from the back wearing a Flamengo shirt. On the back is a paper with the name “Bruno” printed on it. He also holds a black garbage bag with the name “Eliza” written on a piece of paper.

“This case is totally disgusting. The man made an apology for the crime, a behavior that is typified in our Penal Code. From the moment he [o homem] is identified, the development can be through the courts and even causes pain and suffering to Eliza Samudio’s family”, explains the delegate.

Mafra clarified that, as it is not a case directly linked to domestic violence, it cannot be reported to the Women’s Police Station. However, it has the protection to be registered with the 21st Integrated Police District, which serves São Jorge, the neighborhood where Porão do Alemão is located.

“This apology for crime is serious, as this man is trampling on the pain of a family. What happened at the time was something heinous, that’s why that fantasy is an aggression to society, to the victim and to women”, pointed out the delegate.

Samudio family

Eliza Samudio’s mother, Sônia Moura, says she cried a lot when she found out about the Bruno goalkeeper costume used in Porão do Alemão.

“So much disrespect for the victim. Bruninho [filho de Eliza Samudio] was devastated”, he said in an interview with the newspaper Extra.

Sonia highlighted that she will take legal action against Rodrigo Fernandes, the man who wore the costume. He is a tattoo artist and worked at the El Cartel Tatuaria studio, but was fired after the repercussion of the case.

“I already called the lawyer to take action. I won’t admit to doing that kind of thing with my daughter anymore. Just today, It’s so difficult for me”, he reported.

what does the basement say

Owner of Porão do Alemão, businesswoman Juliana Lima classified the client’s behavior as “a joke in bad taste” and said that as a woman she understood the gravity of the problem. “I am aware of the harassment, suffering and struggle of many women who do not even have the chance to ask for help”.

About the photo posted on the nightclub’s Instagram profile and then deleted, the businesswoman said that the publication was made by an intern who did not understand the Samudio case, so she let the fantasy go. He was also removed. The Porão legal department follows the unfolding of what happened.