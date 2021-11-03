World crisis threatens “iPhone 14” with 3nm chip – MacMagazine

There is no shortage of articles here on the site covering the global crisis affecting chips aimed at the technology and automotive industries, and more recently we have seen that Apple took a while, but is already being heavily impacted by it now.

When we talk about Apple, we are obviously referring to its various partners/vendors. One of the most important today is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — better known by its acronym TSMC —, which manufactures all SoCs (system-on-a-chips) that power iPhones, iPads, and now Macs.

Last year, with the A14 Bionic chip, Apple migrated from a 7-nanometer process to a 5-nanometer one. This year, with the A15, it kept the 5nm, saying only that the chips now use an improved manufacturing process; the “M2” should also follow the same path.

For 2022, rumors have long hinted that Apple’s chips would move to 3nm (or, in some cases, 4nm). But such a crisis could delay the plans of both Apple and TSMC.

According to a report from The Information, Apple and Taiwan are closer than ever and that means that Apple currently depends a lot on what TSMC can deliver to it. Of the $48.08 billion TSMC billed last year, a quarter came from Apple.

In a scenario like the one we’re facing, making such a transition in processor manufacturing becomes more delicate than ever — after all, we’re talking about chips that would get even smaller, more complex, and more efficient.

The possibility of seeing a 3nm “A16” next year (and perhaps an “M3” later) still exists, but Apple and TSMC will have to struggle to achieve this feat.

