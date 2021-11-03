World is ‘one minute from midnight’ to reverse climate disaster, Boris Johnson tells COP-26 leaders

RIO — Global leaders gathered this Monday at COP-26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, to raise awareness of the risks of global warming. Despite highlighting the need for urgent action and funding for poor and emerging countries to adapt to the crisis, the presidents and prime ministers have not made scathing announcements of new measures to address the climate emergency.

The tone of the event was already set in the speech of the host, the British premier Boris Johnson, who compared the current challenges with the missions faced by the British character James Bond, from the 007 saga. According to the prime minister, “the tragedy is that this is not a movie, and the apocalyptic machine is real”:

"It's a minute from midnight and we need to act more. If we don't do anything today, it will be too late for our children to do anything in the future," said the British leader. "All promises will be blabbering, the wrath and impatience of the world will be indisputable," added the premier, referring to activist Greta Thunberg's statement about excessive rhetoric and lack of political action.





The most anticipated speech of the day was that of US President Joe Biden, who is trying to give the US an unprecedented role in the climate debate after a history of insufficient environmental promises broken since before Donald Trump’s four years at the head of the White House. He said the US will show “that it is not only back at the table, but intends to lead by example”, stating that “this has not always been the case”.

“Climate change is already destroying the world,” said the leader of the US, the largest historical emitter of polluting gases. — We are at a turning point in history (…). None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we cannot face this moment – completed the president.

Budget in check

To fulfill the promise, Biden announced a long-term strategy to zero its emissions balance. He also reiterated that the United States will contribute so that developing countries adapt to and face up to climate change, an old demand that was accentuated during the American distancing from the multilateral scenario during the Trump administration.

Biden had already made the pledge, but the White House confirmed Monday that the annual funding would be $3 billion. To approve it, however, the Democrat depends on the approval of the same Congress, in which part of his own supporters block the funds to pay for the American green transition itself.

Despite being in Europe since Friday and having participated in the G-20 meeting that ended yesterday in Rome, President Jair Bolsonaro is not going to the conference and is not on the list of speakers. The head of the Brazilian mission is the minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, who this Monday announced a new target for reducing Brazilian emissions, which will go from 43% to 50% by 2030.

Other absences felt are that of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the president of China, a country that today is responsible for around a quarter of the planet’s polluting gas emissions. The Chinese leader, who has not left his country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, sent a written statement to the COP urging all parties to take stronger joint action to address the climate emergency.

Nearly 120 heads of state and government are expected to participate in the high-level debates today and tomorrow, along with activists and other representatives of civil society, but negotiators will remain in Glasgow until the 12th. G-20, which brings together countries responsible for 80% of global emissions, failed to reach a consensus on common climate policies.

120 heads of state

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attends her last COP-26 before retiring, said it was essential to create a global carbon market to meet the challenges “in this decisive decade”. UN Secretary General António Guterres, meanwhile, made it clear that despite renewed commitments to cut emissions in recent months, the world is on track to see a global temperature rise of 2.7OC — still far from 1.5OC considered essential to avoid a cataclysm.

“It’s time to say enough. Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet,” said Guterres.

Bad news came from India, which took advantage of the global conference to announce 2070 as the target for achieving carbon neturality, two decades later than the deadline considered essential by experts. Until last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been refusing to announce a date by which the country — the world’s third-biggest polluter — would reach zero balance.

Spanish premier Pedro Sánchez announced that Madrid will double its climate finance for developing countries, reaching US$ 1.35 billion in 2025. The fund for the transition of these nations is one of the hot spots of the conference: rich countries had committed to allocating $100 billion a year to this end, but likely missed the target.

If approved by Congress, Biden’s pledge will be a step forward in that direction, but still short of what is needed, as the amount is considered just a starting point. Resistance, however, is still significant, amid debates around rules and how much each should contribute: Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, for example, used his speech to defend stronger mechanisms on accountability for how the fund is used and contributed by all developed countries.