World’s first iPhone with USB-C port auctioned on the internet; bids start at BRL 23 thousand

The model in question is a iPhone X 64GB in black color and only comes with the box and no accessories included. the creator of the adaptation does not recommend the device to application drivers nor restore or erase device data.. On his YouTube channel, the robotics student showed a bit of how the whole conversion process went to add a functional USB-C type input on the iPhone X, which originally has a standard connector. Lighting.

Basically, he inverted Apple’s Lighting connector and then a replica of the Lightning connector that allowed him to make a flexible circuit board that managed to fit vertically inside the iPhone between the battery and the Taptic Engine. The project is open source and a guide with instructions was made available by Pillnel for those who also want to venture out and create their own version of the adaptation. The young man stated that plans to add a USB-C connector to a pair of AirPods in the future.





THE apple did not officially comment on the auction and the adaptation made by the student. However, the company faces a legal dispute with the European Union over the adoption of a USB-C standard in electronic devices. And you, would you be willing to buy this special iPhone? Tell us in the comments below!

