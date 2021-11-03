Xbox website is updated and now shows an original Xbox theme

The Xbox website has changed!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox division, Microsoft is doing several special events and features, including changing the official Xbox website.

In the new Xbox website change, Microsoft started to display the original Xbox theme, the Redmond giant’s first console that was released in 2001. The new Xbox website theme shows similar looks like first Microsoft console, such as the menu and icon system. Check out:

Remember that this is not the first time the site has been changed. Last month, the site had the format of Xbox 360, Microsoft’s most successful console, where it showed the first dashboard of the console.

