Xiaomi 12 Ultra promises to exceed the best expectations of fans

Information about the range of smartphones Xiaomi 12 begin to intensify and rise in pitch as we approach the possible month of your presentation. According to rumors, the new generation of smartphones will arrive in December 2021.

As such, information leaks are increasingly specific, now pointing out that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model will incorporate several improvements in the photographic segment, as well as the inclusion of a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

In December we can get to know the Xiaomi 12 range

The information that comes to us now comes from a leaker relatively recent. This source has revealed some details about the Xiaomi 12 smartphones, now stating that these phones will have an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

This type of fingerprint reader – ultrasonic – is superior to optical sensors, faster and more reliable. Thus, we can count on a faster and more accurate unlocking of the next generation of Android smartphones compared to the current range of phones.

It is important to note that the leaker in question is identified as 熊猫很禿然 (Panda is Bald), disclosing information through the Chinese social network Weibo. Now, this source speaks out about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the most advanced phone in the upcoming Xiaomi 12 range.

Better cameras and faster speed on the next range of Android smartphones

Also according to the same source, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will arrive with a 1/1.5” sensor on the tele zoom camera (periscopic). This means that the sensor will be considerably larger for the camera with 5x optical magnification.

By way of comparison, the current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 48 MP periscopic chamber with a 1/2.0” sensor. Therefore, in the next smartphone we will have a larger area capable of taking in all the details and receiving more light.

Already according to the leaker Digital Chat Station, via Weibo, the Xiaomi 12 ultra will not have a 200 MP camera. Instead, the Xiaomi phone will have at least three 50 MP sensors. Information corroborated by leaker Panda is Bald.

In short, we will have the new ultrasonic sensor built into the screen, as well as a new photographic sensor for the camera with optical image magnification. There are two of the many trump cards that are expected for this phone.

For Xiaomi’s biggest fans, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone will deliver everything to exceed the best expectations ever set.

4gnews editors recommend: