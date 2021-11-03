Yahoo and Fortnite leave China due to pressure and censorship on the digital sector | Technology

Almost simultaneously, two American technology companies announced important decisions on Tuesday (2) due to the pressure and censorship they face over their activities in China. While Yahoo will completely shut down its activities in the country, Epic Games will withdraw its popular Fortnite game from the Asian nation.

Yahoo’s services “are no longer available in mainland China” as of Nov. 1, the group said in a statement. The company launched its search engine in the country in 1999, betting on the growth of a large emerging market at the time when the internet was beginning to develop in China. Today, the Asian giant is one of the most connected countries in the world with particularly dynamic and innovative local companies.

Since 2013, Yahoo has been drastically reducing the operation of its messaging service in the country. A company spokesman justified the decision, citing “the increasingly difficult business and legal environment in China”.

The American company is the latest in a list of international groups to definitely leave the Chinese market. Last month, Microsoft’s professional social network LinkedIn also announced its departure from China due to a “difficult environment.” In the name of “stability”, Chinese authorities remove politically sensitive topics from the network and demand Internet giants to block unwanted content.

Refusing to comply with Beijing’s demands, American social networks Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the participatory encyclopedia Wikipedia, as well as various foreign media, are completely blocked in the country by a “great computer wall” erected by the regime’s censors Chinese.

Restrictions on the World’s Largest Digital Games Market

In this same dynamic, the American tech giant Epic Games announced the withdrawal of its popular survival game Fornite from China. Beijing has imposed stringent regulations on various industries as part of an effort to tighten its control over the economy, with technology companies being the hardest hit.

In September, authorities said they intended to curb China’s gambling addiction by reducing the time minors spend online and ordered gamers to use an identity card when registering. The move dealt a heavy blow to companies’ ability to make a profit in the country and sent their share prices plummeting.

In response, Epic Games announced that the game will no longer be available in China in a few days. “On November 15, we will shut down the servers and users will no longer be able to connect,” the company said in a statement.

Since Monday (1), the platform no longer accepts new players in the Asian country, said the company, which has Chinese digital giant Tencent among its shareholders.

With the announcement, the company ends a test of the version of Fortnite created specifically for the Chinese market, with strict control over violent, obscene or politically sensitive elements. In Epic Games’ participatory gameplay, users interact online in a hostile environment. Although they act as a group, the objective is to be the last survivor.

The download is free, but it generates billions of dollars in revenue from purchases of extra elements for characters. It is one of the most popular games in the world, with more than 350 million users, more than the population of the United States.

Chinese user lament

Many Chinese players lamented on the internet the announcement of the closure of Fortnite in the country. “We didn’t expect this,” said a young woman on the Weibo social network. “I play with my boyfriend and I was dying to see what would happen,” he added.

Others expressed irritation at the loss of evolution of their characters, to which they had devoted many hours of gameplay, and asked Epic Games to transfer their data to servers abroad.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite has quickly become a global phenomenon, with some matches being watched live by millions of Internet users. Epic Games increasingly collaborates with celebrities, such as American singer Ariana Grande and soccer player Neymar.