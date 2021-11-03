“You really have to kick the head”

Referee Francisco Soares Dias reported, in a summary, that he was threatened by the player Anderson Pico, who has already defended Flamengo and Grêmio, and who currently plays for Cruzeiro-RS, stated that the referees would have to “have their heads kicked anyway”, referring to a case that happened recently in the same championship in a game between São Paulo-RS and Guarani-RS.







Anderson Pico currently defends Cruzeiro-RS (Photo: Cleber Mendes/ LANCE!Press) Photo: Throw!

“After the presentation of the red card, Anderson da Silveira Ribeiro (Anderson Pico) uttered the following words: ‘I’m going to break your face, you son of a…, you have to kick your own head,” reported the referee , on the docket.

“I had to go running backwards to protect myself from the possible aggressions promised by Anderson Silveira Ribeiro, who was only restrained by the military police who entered the field for my protection and that of the entire arbitration team”, says another excerpt from the summary, which further points out that the referee suffered a stomp on his foot during the melee.

The confusion happened when the game was 4-0 for Lajeadense against Cruzeiro-RS. Anderson Pico was sent off after punching an opponent in the face during a general confusion.

In the case that occurred in October, the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro was pushed and had his head kicked by player William Ribeiro, who left the stadium in prison and was suspended from football for two years, as generated protest from the attacked referee, who had to take time off work because of an injury.