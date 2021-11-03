Zaracho says he knows Grêmio’s situation, but points out that Galo also ‘has to win’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Zaracho designed a complicated game against Grêmio, at Mineirão

Living opposite moments in the table, Atlético and Grêmio face each other this Wednesday (3), at 7 pm, at Mineirão, in a late game of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo is the leader of the competition, with 59 points and seeks to recover the path of victories after the setback for Flamengo, away from home.

In a complicated situation on the table, in the vice-lantern, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has only 26 points and lost in the last round to Palmeiras, by 3-1. According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Grêmio has an 81% chance of drawdown.

READ MORE: Galo x Grêmio: with 45,000 tickets sold, match will have record attendance at Brasileirão

In an interview in Cidade do Galo this Tuesday (2), Zaracho said that he knows the delicate moment the opponent is going through, and that is why he expects a “tough” and “complicated” game on Wednesday (3), but he highlighted that Atlético also needs to win, as they continue to fight for the title of the Brasileirão.

“We know the team Grêmio is, the players that are there, but we are also in a situation where we have to win. We will be at home, with our fans, who will push us and we will do everything possible to add up the three points. […] It’s going to be a tough game, just like the others. We’re going to have to face a tough team and we’re going to need a strategy to win,” he said.

Doubt and embezzlement

For the match against Grêmio, coach Cuca still has a question to mount the team’s attack. Keno, who complained of pain in the back of his thigh, in the match against Flamengo, is still undergoing physiotherapy at Cidade do Galo and is an uncertain presence among the holders.

In addition, Galo’s coach already has a confirmed embezzlement. Defender Nathan Silva took the third yellow card in the last round and will serve a suspension. Rever and Igor Rabello are options for the position.

At right-back, Mariano should be chosen. He entered the second half of the game against Flamengo, last Saturday and said he felt good.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel