Zuckerberg changes Facebook, but ‘metaverse’ still violates privacy – 11/01/2021 – João Pereira Coutinho

Mark Zuckerberg changed the company name. It’s not Facebook anymore. It’s Meta, in honor of the “metaverse”, a new interest for young Mark.

If you don’t know what the metaverse is, forget about Zuckerberg. Read Fernando Pessoa. While the Portuguese poet circulated through the streets of Lisbon, his heteronyms existed in a parallel universe, with their biographies, sensibilities and concerns.

Yeah, Mark, my countryman got there first. And without needing billions of dollars.

But if Zuckerberg wants to create alternative worlds, the problems of this world remain intact. I’m talking about the problems that social networks create — manipulation of data for commercial or political purposes, defamation with impunity, misinformation, etc. — and that nobody knows exactly how to solve.

Let’s imagine the following: Jair Bolsonaro, in one of his lives, announces to the country that he has discovered a cure for sexual impotence. The secret, according to Bolsonaro, who picked up this information in the most rigorous studies on the internet, is to transplant goat testicles to those who suffer from this condition.

I ask: should justice act to shut up Bolsonaro’s mouth and prevent the mass castration of Brazilians depressed by life in the bedroom?

Before answering this insane question, let me start by saying that she is not insane. Nicholas Carr, in a recent article for New Atlantis, reports the episode: In 1923, physician John Brinkley used his radio station in Kansas to publicize this miraculous cure.

We don’t know how many Americans acted accordingly. Only that the State intervened and ended the party: public health was at stake (and, if you allow me, the physical integrity of the goats).

Nicholas Carr’s point is important and rarely remembered in Internet debates: There is a difference between private communication and “broadcasting”.

Throughout human history, letters and telegrams have only confronted us with the first model. And the consensus, at least in the modern age and in democratic states, was that such “one-to-one” communication was inviolable. Only dictatorships spy on citizens’ private correspondence.

The appearance of radio changed the rules of the game and one particular historical event showed the urgency of legislating about the jungle: the Titanic disaster.

As the ship sank in the frigid waters of the North Atlantic, amateur radios began broadcasting false news that disrupted rescue missions. Some of this news reported that everything was fine and that the passengers were safe.

It was no longer possible to treat “one-to-many” communication as a mere interpersonal conversation. The public interest demanded regulation — and the appearance of TV, years later, only reinforced that urgency.

I agree with Nicholas Carr. Private conversations are private conversations—and the first requirement for platforms would be for them to handle these conversations the same way postal or telephone companies handle communications between customers.

Manipulating users’ data for commercial or political purposes is as intolerable as opening other people’s letters or listening to what people say on cell phones. I repeat: only in dictatorships this is imaginable.

A different thing is publishing for the masses. Fact: On the internet, it’s not always easy to distinguish messages between friends and when those messages go viral.

But there is no need to draw rigid lines between one thing and another. Simply require platforms to be able to identify their users if they have to be held legally responsible for the information they disclose.

Why can I as a columnist respond in court for abuse of press freedom — and an anonymous user, who has the same public reach on Facebook or Twitter, escapes this sanction?

Learning from the past is rethinking, for a new era, the crucial difference between speaking privately and speaking publicly. Which is to say: if Jair Bolsonaro wants to promote goat genitalia only among family members, it is his right. And I bet many Brazilians even support these surgeries.