10 games to follow in November!

After great successes of NFT games like Axie Infinity and Alien Worlds, play-to-earn games have been gaining ground among Brazilians. Check out the list of the best play-to-earn games for November 2021 here and start playing today!

The Sandbox

Finally, the play-to-earn game The Sandbox will open to a wider audience in November! For now, players can register and test creations and characters and buy NFT items. However, soon, the developer will open up the game’s economy and release the SAND token rewards.

This month, on November 4th, the sale of land in partnership with artist Snoop Dogg will also be released.

Niftyville

With a narrative very similar to Grand Theft Auto (GTA), play-to-earn is expected to release the pre-alpha version in the coming weeks. For now, the market is expected to be released for the purchase of car NFTs.

Some teasers suggest that the game has come a long way in development and everything indicates that sales will be released later this month.

Coin Pirates

The play-to-earn based blockchain WAX will have its first beta version later in November. With a narrative inspired by pirate stories, players will be able to loot and seek in-game rewards. The native token is the CRP.

To play, players will need to create teams with captain, officer and soldiers. In each NFT pack you can find characters and a spade. The most complete pack is the Capitain Pack, which comes with a captain, a treasurer, a soldier, a ship and a shovel.

Guild of Guardians

For those who prefer play-to-earn for Android or IOS, the Guild of Guardians can be a good choice. Also in November, developers will release the sale of NFT pets.

Also, on November 10th, the game’s native tokens, the GOG, will be sold. The entire ecosystem of the game will be based around the native token.

Arc8

The play-to-earn mobile game is one of those very simple games to entertain. Within the app, there are several easy mini games for players to accumulate native tokens and other rewards.

This app is available on mobile platforms like Android and IOS and pays rewards in GMEE tokens. For now, it is only possible to participate in the APP token mining, however, the game is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

According to CoinMarket Cap, the current value of the GMEE token is $0.51.

Splinterlands

This play-to-earn game is making waves with the sale of NFT packs from the Chaos Legion collection. Despite the high prices, the cards were a success in sales. In October alone, more than 39,000 cards were sold.

But beware, sales of new NFTs go until November 17th on the marketplace. Prices range from $0.15 to $30,000! You can check out all the cards available on the game’s marketplace.

Matrix World

The play-to-earn Matrix World game has released NFT terrain sales and requirements run through November 8th. To participate in the purchase, interested players need to fill out a “purchase request” on the site, explaining their intentions with that land.

Developers will only release land to “eligible” players for purchase. The developer’s intention is to make sure that players build build and create in space. Matrix World provides the framework, but they need active teams expanding and filling the worlds to have an active metaverse.

The price of each land is $ETH 0.2, approximately R$5,068.

My Neighbor Alice

The most anticipated game among gamers fans of farm simulation will continue moving the market even in the month of November. That’s because play-to-earn is still on NFT seed pack sales until November 10th.

The second Seeds Shop brings much more than just seeds to the game. Each pack offers 8 seeds, two of which are completely new to the game. It is also possible to fertilize the seeds and speed up the process by up to 50%.

The game works in any browser and to play it is necessary to have at least 1 seed. On the marketplace, the seed pack costs $ALICE 1, around US$ 12.

Alpine Racing

The game Alpine Racing will release the sale of a new collection of exclusive NFT cars on the game’s website. The sale will open on November 3rd and runs until the 5th, on the game’s marketplace. The collection is called Alpine GTA Concept and will have 5 versions of racing and Formula 1 cars.

The auctions will take place on OpenSea and the NFTs can be used in the REVV Racing game.

*This is a list of games that are on the rise, in development, or scheduled for release, but it does not necessarily represent an investment recommendation list.

