15 minutes of gameplay to be revealed this Thursday (4)

15 minutes of gameplay from the long-awaited Elden Ring will be presented this Thursday, November 4th, at 11:00 am EDT. The revelation will be made via a live stream on Twitch and YouTube channels by Bandai Namco, publisher of the game from FromSoftware.

The exact content that will be presented is not yet known, but the company is expected to show some combat snippets, highlighting the navigation around the world built in partnership with the author of the Game of Thrones books (The Chronicles of Ice and Fire), George RR Martin, and the most important thing for a Soulslike title: combat.

We’re likely to see some of the new abilities and class options that will be made available in Elden Ring, and how the game’s pace will compare to other company titles such as Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne.

For more, check out everything we know about Elden Ring, including release date, platforms, production, how the game’s open world will work, the story, the protagonist and more.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the Twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.