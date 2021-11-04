2K cancels game that cost 53 million dollars

The new studio game hangar 13, which belongs to 2K Games and previously worked on Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition, it was canceled. Since its initial conception, the title, which they referred to internally through the codename Volt, has gone through multiple versions. However, none of them seem to have worked.

According to Bloomberg, the game cost $53 million to cancel. The information was confirmed by people allegedly involved in the project, who asked not to be identified because they were not allowed to speak in public.

In development since 2017, the latest version of the Volt would have suffered from different development reboots, technological issues and a series of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people around the world to work from home.

Employees from Hangar 13, which also belongs to Take-Two, will meet on Thursday (4) to discuss the studio’s next steps. In the original report, it appears that Take-Two had not responded to Bloomberg at the time the article was published.