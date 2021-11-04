4-year-old girl found after 18 days missing in Australia

An Australian who was missing for 18 days was found on Wednesday 3. Cleo Smith, 4, was in good health when Australian police found her alone in a house in Carnarvon, near where she disappeared.

In the house where Cleo was found on Tuesday, 4, police arrested a 36-year-old man with no ties to his family.

The girl disappeared on October 16, at 6:30 am, from the tent where she was camping with her family in the state of Western Australia. Police even offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($750,000, or about R$4.2 million) for information that could help find her.

During the 18 days of his disappearance, a frantic search for land, air and sea mobilized 100 state police officers. The deputy handling the case, Col Blanch, told local radio that he saw “experienced detectives crying with relief” after Cleo was found.

The child was returned to his parents shortly thereafter and his mother, Ellie, expressed her relief on social media. “Our family is complete again.”

