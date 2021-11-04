50 years of China’s subversion at the United Nations

50 years ago, Taiwan’s foreign minister made a prediction about the Chinese Communist Party that was spectacularly accurate.

“Since [o Partido Comunista Chinês] have a seat in the General Assembly and the Security Council, he will certainly turn the United Nations into a Maoist front and a battleground for international subversion,” Republic of China Foreign Minister Chow Shu-Kai said in Nova York, after a vote in the UN General Assembly in which the overwhelming majority approved handing over the organization’s “China” seat to the Communist-ruled People’s Republic of China (PRC), replacing Chow’s government.

The UN General Assembly adopted this measure, Resolution 2758, on October 25, 1971. Half a century later, Chow’s prediction of a Chinese Communist Party subversion campaign was confirmed in unambiguous terms throughout the United Nations system.

What is known about the party’s international subversion efforts, as Chow said, is frightening – and that is probably just the tip of the iceberg. In just the past few weeks, Chinese authorities have silenced an Indian delegate at a Beijing-based UN conference, spread lies about the commission of mass atrocities by his colleagues, and installed an “expert” aligned with the Chinese government in the UN body that monitors the allegations of torture.

The only part of Chow’s statement that did not hold up is his claim that the UN would become a “Maoist front”, but only because it instead became a front for Xi Jinping Thought – the self-proclaimed doctrine dominant role of the Chinese leader, who seeks to shape international governance for Chinese purposes.

Resolution 2758, the original sin of Taipei’s international isolation (which is just now beginning to reverse), has also become an excuse for UN officials to continue to distance Taiwan from the massive international bureaucracy.

Although the resolution referred only to the representation of the UN “China” chair, successive secretaries-general, starting with Ban Ki-moon in 2007, misinterpreted it to mean a full endorsement of Beijing’s claims to Taiwan, as well as an order to ban all 23 million citizens of the democratic island from even accessing UN premises.

Under Xi’s regime, Taiwanese citizens cannot attend the World Health Assembly, let alone visit UN facilities. Naturally, this exclusion resulted in some bad consequences, such as the Covid pandemic. “We wouldn’t have lost millions of lives if our warning had been posted to the systems immediately,” Taiwan’s de facto UN ambassador James Lee told me last month when talking about WHO’s failure to process his warnings. country on the virus cases reported in Wuhan in December 2019.

If ever there was any doubt about the UN bureaucracy’s position on the issue of the Chinese Communist Party’s success in marginalizing Taiwan – and there never was – Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed summed up the institutional position in a video which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the PRC in the organization and the “remarkable achievements” of this partnership.

“We are grateful not only for China’s continued financial support over the decades, which enables the UN system to support peace and development around the world, but also for its support for the historic reforms we are undertaking to strengthen China’s development system. UN for the future,” said Mohammed.

China’s efforts to reinvent the way international organizations talk about human rights, trying to steer the debate at the UN Human Rights Council, are just the most publicly prominent and aggressive aspect of the campaign for influence at the UN. (Fortunately, it’s also the point to which democracies have awakened since 2018, when Chinese diplomats won the adoption of a resolution that invoked their preferred language on human rights.)

Not by chance, the conference at which the Indian authority was silenced was on sustainability in transport. It is in the realm of international development that Beijing has its strongest control and has even managed to make its “Belt and Road Initiative” (also known as the New Silk Road) a central pillar of UN development actions around the world. And perhaps not coincidentally, Mohammed was embroiled in a corruption scandal for authorizing the export of wood from endangered trees to China during her stint as Nigeria’s environment minister.

This type of corruption is endemic in the organization’s work, as indicated by the 2017 arrest of Patrick Ho, director of a think tank affiliated with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC on bribery charges. Ho had been promoting the Belt and Road Initiative in the UN system, even bribing African diplomats, including the then President of the General Assembly. As a report of the incident pointed out, Ho’s arrest was the third case of bribery related to China’s actions to influence the UN since 2015.

In addition to corruption, and the incorporation of Beijing’s geopolitical influence projects into the UN development lexicon, the party has begun to control the very bureaucracy through which the organization works, and has managed to install officials from the lowest levels to the highest executive positions. in UN agencies such as the International Telecommunication Union.

These are offices that most people have never heard of and would consider irrelevant to their lives. But each executive position is a stepping stone for Beijing to master a system of global governance that it has already begun to use as a weapon to its advantage.

Chow’s comment that the UN would become a “battleground for international subversion” is also correct because there has, in fact, been a battle since Washington began to face the dual problem of China’s interference and Taiwan’s exclusion.

In the Trump administration, this began with a successful campaign to interrupt Beijing’s winning streak in UN elections by rallying US allies in support of Singapore’s candidate to lead the World Intellectual Property Organization in 2020.

And the Biden government has been willing to raise the bar on the issue of Taiwan’s total isolation from the UN. In a statement last week, the US State Department said US officials had met with their Taiwanese counterparts and “reinstated the US commitment to Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the World Health Organization and the United Nations Convention on Change Climate”, among other things.

If the US effort to reintegrate Taiwan, as American Enterprise Institute academics Michael Mazza and Gary Schmitt argue in a new report, will lead to a “tough” US-led campaign for the country’s inclusion, drawing on all of Washington’s dominance for that effort is still uncertain. But only by putting Taiwan at the center of the US agenda can Washington have a chance to root out authoritarian corruption at the UN, because these two issues are different fronts on the same battlefield.

©2021 National Review. Published with permission. Original in english