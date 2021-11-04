5G: 15 companies dispute technology exploration in Brazil; find out how the auction will be on this Thursday

GONÇALVES (MG) — All eyes will be turned, this Thursday (4), to the decisive phase of the 5G auction.

The largest offer of radio frequency spectrum in the history of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) should move around R$ 50 billion and create a network architecture with faster, more robust and massive broadband connectivity for people and things.

15 proposals will be analyzed, among companies and consortia that are interested in exploring the technology in Brazil.

The opening of the envelopes with the proposals will take place in Brasília, at the headquarters of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), from 10:00 am on Thursday — the process is scheduled to be broadcast live on the agency’s official channel on YouTube.

The first stage of the auction took place on October 27, when interested companies and consortia delivered all the necessary documentation to participate in the auction.

For Anatel, the event should only end on Friday (5) due to the number of interested companies. “This number of offers fulfilled the optimistic expectations we had. We already imagined a similar number of 15 bidders, due to the way the public notice was modeled”, said the superintendent of Competition and president of the Special Bidding Committee, Abraão Balbino, at a press conference.

“The number of ten new entrants is unprecedented in Anatel’s auction history. It is proof that the model was successful in terms of competition and encouragement to new entrants”, added Balbino.

For Leonardo Euler de Moraes, president of Anatel, the tender should contribute to “the resumption of economic growth and development, with productivity gains in sectors of the economy, such as agribusiness and industry,” he said, in a statement, to press.

The 5G will follow a staggered supply schedule. In July 2022, the technology will be available in 26 capitals and the Federal District. The entire country will be covered by fifth-generation internet by mid-2028.

Auction operation

The opening of the envelopes will be done by technicians from Anatel. At the time, all proposals submitted by the companies will be analyzed. The information conference will seek to know in which frequency bands there is competition and which values ​​were offered by them — the winner is whoever presents the highest value, according to the notice.

The frequency bands auctioned are 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz. It will also be analyzed whether companies interested in the auction undertake to comply with the minimum requirements of the notice. Only after that, bidders will be able to continue in the dispute.

Meet the interested companies

Companies interested in exploring 5G in the country are divided into two groups. The first includes the large mobile phone and data service providers, who will fight for frequencies with higher connection speeds.

In this group are Vivo, Tim and Claro — the three largest telephone operators in the country. Algar Telecom and Sercomtel complete the list.

The other portion is made up of smaller companies and regional internet providers. This group should look for the lower frequencies whose connection speed is lower but cover large slices of area. See list:

Algar Telecom SA Brasil Digital Telecommunications LTDA Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA Claro SA Cloud2U electronic equipment industry and commerce LTDA 5G South Consortium Fly Link LTDA Mega Net internet and computer commerce provider LTDA Neko Communications, Entertainment and Education Services LTDA NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações SA Sercomtel Telecomunicações SA Telefonica Brasil SA TIM SA VDF Information Technology LTDA Winity II Telecom LTDA

frequency ranges

For 5G to actually reach Brazilians’ cell phones, its signal will have to be transmitted by the auction’s winners through radio waves.

According to Anatel, the four tracks that will be auctioned were created for the fifth generation internet to “not fight” with other technologies that also use the same medium, such as 4G and Wi-Fi, for example.

This Thursday, therefore, there will be an auction of blocks of four exclusive bands for 5G: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz. The bands work as if they were “roads on which 5G will travel”.

To be clear: it is as if each 5G signal occupied a lane (the so-called frequency) of a highway.

These paths where 5G will travel at high speed were divided into national and regional lots. Even if an operator manages to acquire an entire band, it can share usage with competitors.

Obligations

According to the notice, the approved proposal will have to comply with national and regional coverage commitments for underserved areas with 4G technology (in the case of cities with more than 600 inhabitants).

It will also have to cover at least 48 thousand kilometers of highways with high-speed internet. Municipalities with more than 30,000 inhabitants will have to be served with 5G. In capitals, the technology will have to be available on July 31, 2022.

To round off the 3.5 GHz band —the most coveted because it manages to bring fast internet connection to the end consumer—the proposal will have to fulfill specific obligations, such as expanding the length of fiber optic cables in the North region to 13 thousand kilometers; build the Federal Public Administration’s Private Communication Network, to support government services; and “clean up” the band that is currently responsible for TV transmission via satellite dish — satellite users will have to be migrated to bands between 10.7 GHz and 18 GHz.

The resources from the authorizations for the 26 GHz band, says Anatel, will be allocated to public school connectivity projects to be defined by the Ministry of Education.

Costs

If all frequency bands are sold off, the event should move R$ 50 billion.

Of this total, BRL 47 billion refer to commitments to be assumed by the winners with the implementation of networks and BRL 3 billion in payment of grants that go to the public coffers.

Calendar

The 5G will be offered from the following schedule:

until July 31, 2022: for capitals and the Federal District

until July 31, 2025: for cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants

until July 31, 2026: for locations with more than 200,000 people

until July 31, 2027: for municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants

until July 31, 2028: for places with more than 30,000 inhabitants

Future (present) with 5G

The 5G will provide robust broadband connectivity, with low latency (minimum time between stimulus and response from the Telecom network) on a massive scale. It is an infrastructure that will enable the creation of new services, says Anatel.

The big difference with 5G is in the diversity of use that the network must support, when compared to the current ones, developed essentially to provide mobile broadband. 5G will allow the connection of people and objects.

Among the advances expected for 5G are:

Increased transmission rates – higher speed

Low latency – minimum time between stimulus and response of the telecom network

Higher density of connections – number of devices connected in a given area

Greater spectral efficiency – amount of data transmitted per electromagnetic spectrum band

Greater energy efficiency of equipment – economy and sustainability

The integration of different components with different technologies will lead 5G networks towards much more reliable communications and ultra-connectivity.

5G is also awaited as a major driver in the automobile, agricultural, health and well-being, manufacturing and logistics industries in the sense of high digitalization, which can make the concepts of industry 4.0 and agro 4.0 viable, points out Anatel.

