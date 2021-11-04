5G Auction: Claro, Vivo and Tim win the most popular band lots – 11/4/2021

Claro won the first of four lots — called B1 — that involve the most popular 5G frequency band in Brazil, the 3.5 GHz, with an offer of R$ 338 million. Then, Vivo took the second (B2) in the same range, for R$420 million. Anatel holds this Thursday (4) the auction that allows internet 20 times faster.

The frequency band is like a lane of a road on which 5G works. The 3.5 GHz one involves offering the fifth generation internet directly to the end consumer and is one of the most used in the world.

The third batch of 3.5 GHz is exactly the same as the two previous ones, but only Tim presented a proposal that was considered, of R$ 351 million — since Claro and Vivo took the first two and did not want to compete. Lot B4, the last in this range, had no proposal.

In all, four “of these paths” are being auctioned: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz. Large-scale operation of the fifth-generation internet is expected to begin in July 2022.

5G regional

As a result, Anatel opened the envelopes with proposals for type C lots, which are also in the 3.5 GHz band, but with regional scope.

The first auctioned lot, from the North region of Brazil, was not sold. Vivo and Tim presented proposals, but, as they had already taken other national batches, they were left out. The other companies did not present proposals.

The second lot (C2) is the same as the first, for the North region, but also includes the State of São Paulo. The price proposals presented to him were R$77.7 million (NK 108), R$72.1 million (Sercomtel) and R$10.3 million (Meganet).

A few minutes later, Sercomtel presented a counterproposal of R$ 82 million and won the dispute.

Widest coverage range in Brazil

São Paulo startup Winity II, which works with wireless connections between machines for companies, took the first batch of the 700 MHz band per R$1.4 billion. It is the one that guarantees the greatest coverage throughout the country, the one that allows the 5G to be taken to more isolated areas.

Understanding the frequency bands

As stated before, four frequency bands will be auctioned in the process: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz. The 3.5 GHz is the most targeted by the 5G.

“The 700 MHz band already has part occupied by an auction held in 2014. Part of the offsets [do edital] involves coverage obligations [disponibilizar rede de internet] on roads in 31 thousand km of highways and connection of 625 locations without 4G“explained Fabro steinbel, executive director of ITS (Institute of Technology and Society) Rio.

“The band is important to complement the 3.5 GHz network, especially when roaming,” he added.

See a summary of each track in the image below:

Who are the participating companies and consortia

There are two profiles of those interested in offering 5G infrastructure in Brazil. On the one hand, there are the large internet operators, which must fight among themselves for the higher 5G frequencies, allowing for higher connection speeds.

On the other, companies and regional internet providers, more interested in lower frequencies, with lower speeds, but which allow them to cover large areas.

Group 1: the big ones

In the first group are Vivo (Telefônica Brasil’s brand), Tim and Claro, the three largest telephone operators in Brazil.

In this list, Algar Telecom and Sercomtel also stand out, which already offer internet services — in the case of the second company, it has a greater focus on operations in Paraná, although the company, headquartered in Londrina, received authorization from Anatel this year. to operate throughout Brazil.

Group two: consortia

Companies that must compete for the smaller frequency bands, on the other hand, bring together a diverse range of businesses.

Winity Telecom, for example, belongs to the Patria group, an investment fund with offices in multiple countries. She works with wireless communication structure for companies, as well as BR.Digital Telecom, from Rio Grande do Sul.

Also from the south comes the 5G Consortium, a union between Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia) and Unifique, from Santa Catarina, both operating in the telecommunications sector.

VDF, on the other hand, also works with a wireless communication structure and is part of the Datora group, specialized in the internet of things (several electronics connected at the same time) and communication between machines.

There are also smaller internet operators, such as FlyLink, from Uberlândia (MG), and other newcomers, such as Neko, which, although created by experienced professionals in the area, appeared in 2021.

In the Northeast, there are two companies interested in competing for the 5G market.

The first is Brisanet, created 22 years ago and operating with internet and TV services in cities in the region. According to the company, it has more than 14,400 kilometers of backbone infrastructure, serving Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco and Alagoas.

The second is Highline, represented by NK108. Earlier this year, the company completed the process of acquiring mobile signal towers from Oi, an operator undergoing judicial recovery.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, in September, there was an impasse that delayed the auction notice, since Highline wanted to start operating 5G in smaller cities (area where Brisanet operates), which was eventually authorized .

*In update