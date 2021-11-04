5G auction may pave the way for new mobile phone companies to enter the country | Technology

This movement took place after Oi sold its mobile telephony arm to an alliance formed by Claro, TIM and Telefônica (owner of the Vivo brand), which led to a reduction in the number of companies competing in this market.

The sale took place in December last year and is still under analysis by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Last week, 15 companies and consortia submitted proposals to Anatel to participate in the 5G auction (video below).

Anatel receives 15 proposals for the 5G auction

Of the total, five companies already provide mobile telephony services (Algar Telecom, Claro, Sercomtel, Vivo and TIM). The other ten are potential newcomers to the mobile services market, if they win any of the auction lots.

“We are at the most revolutionary moment in the sector since privatization. We had a monopoly and we opened up to several. These several were agglutinating, consolidating. And now we are in a new moment of market expansion, starting with the 5G auction”, said last week Abraão Balbino e Silva, superintendent of Competition at Anatel and president of the special commission that organizes the 5G bid.

“It is said that competition in Brazil is at risk due to the departure of a large operator [a Oi]. Now, if one operator leaves and another ten enters wanting to participate in the bidding, in fact we are thirsty for competition” added Balbino e Silva.

Ari Lopes, a senior analyst at consultancy Omdia, also believes the auction will pave the way for new mobile phone companies.

“Even because of the number and variety of bidders, one of Anatel’s goals, which was to open up the market to new competitors, must be achieved.”

Understand what 5G internet is and how it will change our lives

Former president of Anatel, Juarez Quadros says that the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands have the potential to attract the entry of a new mobile operator in the country:

700 MHz : is currently being used by operators to offer 4G and, according to the rules of the notice, Claro, TIM and Vivo will not be able to make offers, as they already have a license to use this spectrum. Lots in the 700 MHz band should be the most disputed in the auction, with an expectation of a premium, that is, a bid above the minimum price required to buy the frequency, according to representatives of the companies participating in the auction.

: is currently being used by operators to offer 4G and, according to the rules of the notice, Claro, TIM and Vivo will not be able to make offers, as they already have a license to use this spectrum. Lots in the 700 MHz band should be the most disputed in the auction, with an expectation of a premium, that is, a bid above the minimum price required to buy the frequency, according to representatives of the companies participating in the auction. 3.5 GHz: this is where operators will be able to provide the “pure” 5G service. This band will have four national blocks and one regional, thus allowing local providers to enter the 5G market to compete with the three large telephone operators.

Despite the expectation for new companies in the market, the former president of Anatel Juarez Quadros believes that it will be necessary to analyze the business plan of each eventual winner of the auction, to find out what will be the level of competitiveness of potential newcomers in the mobile telephony market .

“The notice allows a fourth operator to come, precisely buying the 700 MGz and 3.5 GHz bands, but the difficulty I see for a candidate is that, today, the market is highly dominated by the three largest operators. So, winning a customer will be winning a customer from another operator”, says Quadros.

Ari Lopes, senior analyst at consultancy Omdia, believes regional providers are more mature to expand their business.

He points out that small and medium providers have matured, gained scale in the fixed broadband market and have investment funds and large investors behind them.

“If they [os provedores regionais] do for mobile telephony what they did for fixed broadband, Brazil will have 5G arriving faster than 4G, especially in medium-sized cities in the country”, completes Lopes.

1 of 1 Infographic shows advantages of 5G over 4G. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1 Infographic shows advantages of 5G over 4G. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1

One of the possibilities of the 5G auction is that companies acquire the frequencies to offer the so-called “neutral networks”, a model in which the winner builds the network infrastructure and rents this infrastructure to third parties to offer the service.

According to Anatel, the four auctioned lanes are compatible with the model and the network can even be rented to several “tenants”.

Two of the auction’s four bands — 2.3 GHz and 26 GHz — are expected to attract little or no interest in the 5G auction.

The biggest challenge will be the 2.3 GHz band, pointed out as a possible frequency to give “empty”, ie, not receiving any offer.

There are two main obstacles to the 2.3 GHz band, according to Quadros: high minimum price and the obligation to take internet to more than 9,000 locations that do not have 4G service.

“There is not great liquidity in the sector for anyone to make a proposal for this range”, projects Quadros.

The challenges of the 26 GHZ range are different. The first is the obligation to bring quality mobile internet to basic education schools in the country. The second is the uniqueness of the frequency, considered high and focused on Internet of Things (IoT) applications, a business segment still under development in the country.

“This range is the maximum expression of 5G, the most innovative, but the coverage area is restricted, you cannot cover a city, only more specific points, such as industrial parks, buildings. Which business models will make sense or not?”, asks Lopes.

The industry’s expectation is that only some of the 26 GHz band lots will be sold.