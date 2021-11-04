5G Auction: Race to the future worth R$50 billion – Savings

The auction of the 5G. Inside the envelopes delivered by the qualified participants by National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) what is understood as the future of the activity in the country will be in place. In addition to the 5G representing a leap in the way people use technology in their daily lives, with the establishment of the infrastructure necessary to implement the so-called “internet of things”, the auction is seen as an opportunity to increase the number of competitors in this market. The sector has undergone a concentration since the sale of Oi Móvel to the group of rivals Vivo, TIM and Claro, for R$ 16.5 billion, last year.

There is an expectation that regional providers – or even new companies in the field – will be able to provide telephony and mobile data services if they buy off some of the ranges that will be offered.

This will be the largest auction ever held by Anatel, with a turnover of R$49.7 billion. Of this total, BRL 10.6 billion are granted by the bands and BRL 39.1 billion in investment commitments in the implementation of the networks. The auctioned bands – 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHZ – will serve both to activate 5G and to extend 4G.

Investments

The government calculates that 5G will generate US$ 1.2 trillion in investments over the next 20 years. The new technology promises speeds up to 20 times faster than current ones, in addition to a very low response time (latency) between connected devices. This will allow the development of new applications, from driverless cars to innovations in industry, mining and agriculture, among other sectors.

“The auction will be crucial to define the future of the sector and tell us if this market will have new entrants or if it will be limited to the same groups”, says the senior analyst at consultancy Omdia, Ari Lopes. “If regional providers do acquire frequency, we could see a deconcentration.”

In theory, there is room for this. The 3.5 Ghz band – the most targeted for 5G – will offer four national lots in the auction. That’s because the event was designed at a time when the four big teles were active in the field. But, with Oi’s departure from the mobile sector, a national lot will be left at the disposal of those who want to venture into this market.

On the other hand, there is a big challenge for newcomers. “This is a highly dominated market. To compete it will be necessary to take customers away from competitors, which is not simple”, says the consultant and former president of Anatel, Juarez Pictures of the Birth.

“A new entrant will have to take clients from others to become financially viable. And the public notice is strict in demanding that the installation of the infrastructure be proven”, says Quadros, referring to the high risk of investing without having a suitable return.

regional operators

Vivo, TIM and Claro are the right names in the dispute. Oi will not participate. In fact, her mobile network sales contract prevents her from competing in the auction. The subsidiary V.tal, dedicated to the construction of fiber networks, should also be left out, as found by the Estadão/Broadcast.

Regional operators such as Algar Telecom, Brisanet and the Bordeaux fund (owner of Sercomtel) have already confirmed that they will compete. The same goes for the 5G Initiative, a group that brings together 421 regional providers that formed a company to represent them in the event.

Another right name is Highline do Brasil, a company that builds and operates telecommunications towers and antennas. Frustrated in trying to buy Oi Móvel, the company turns its batteries to 5G, but not with the objective of serving the final consumer, but to build a neutral network that can be “rented” to regional providers, with which it has already been tacking partnerships.

The company is also seeking to close contracts with large regional providers that decide to purchase the radio frequencies on their own in the auction, but want to have a partner to take on the heavy infrastructure installation commitments provided for in Anatel’s notice. The spearhead of the North American Digital Bridge, an investment platform specialized in telecommunications infrastructure, with US$ 30 billion in assets under management in the world, Highline already has more than 5,000 towers in operation in the country, which places it among the big ones. Of these, almost 900 were acquired from Oi, in an auction that moved R$ 1 billion.

Funds

In recent months, the possibility of investment funds entering the auction with a business model similar to that of Highline has also been discussed. This is the case of BTG Pactual – which declined, according to the report – and of Pátria – which replied that it does not comment on “market rumors”. there