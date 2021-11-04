5G auction takes place this Thursday (4), with 15 companies registered

The 5G auction promoted by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) started around 10:20 am this Thursday. The new mobile connectivity standard will allow a high-speed internet connection in the country, which will drive the development of technologies such as internet of things (IoT) and autonomous vehicles, for example.

The process takes place at Anatel’s auditorium, in Brasília, and may extend until Friday (5), depending on the pace at which the proposals submitted by all 15 companies that have qualified for the different frequency bands offered are analyzed. .

The opening ceremony of the event is attended by the minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, and the president of Anatel, Leonardo de Morais. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is also expected to participate, according to Anatel.

The auction foresees the sale of the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequencies, in national and regional blocks.

In total, 15 companies qualified and submitted proposals to participate in the dispute, a number celebrated by the government and the telecommunications agency not only for the wide competition, but also for the vast participation of new interested parties in the Brazilian mobile telephony market.

Of the 15 registered for the competition for the 5G bands, only five already work in this area in Brazil: Vivo, Claro, Tim, Algar Telecom and Sercomtel.

The 15 registered companies are:

Algar Telecom SA Brasil Digital Telecommunications LTDA Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA Claro SA Cloud2U Industry and Commerce of Electronic Equipment LTDA 5G South Consortium Fly Link LTDA Mega Net Provider of Internet and Commerce of Informatics LTDA Neko Communications, Entertainment and Education Services LTDA NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações SA Sercomtel Telecomunicações SA Telefonica Brasil SA TIM SA VDF Information Technology LTDA Winity II Telecom LTDA

If all lots are sold, the expectation is that the auction will raise R$ 49.7 billion. Of this amount, only R$ 3 billion will be allocated to public coffers. The remainder will be allocated to investment obligations provided for in the notice, such as the R$ 7.5 billion that will be used to bring internet to basic education schools.

About the notice

The first forecast was that the 5G auction would still take place in March 2020. However, differences between the technical areas of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and Anatel postponed the process of 5G arrival in the country.

Despite the approval of the notice by the Court of Auditors in August this year, the regulatory agency had to make changes to the text and, therefore, the event ended up being moved to November.

Among the changes made are the inclusion of a commitment by the winners to guarantee internet in primary schools and the installation of a private network for the government.

The text defines that the concession period, that is, the right to explore the tracks, will be up to 20 years.

the obligations

Also according to the notice, buyers of each of the four tracks will have to comply with compensation defined by the Ministry of Communications. The main requirements are:

Availability of 5G in all capitals of the country until July 2022;

Construction of the private communication network for the federal public administration;

4G internet guarantee on Brazilian highways;

Installation of a fiber optic network, via river, in the Amazon region;

Financing the costs of the migration of open TV via satellite from the C-band to the Ku-band (new antennas, receivers and the installation of this equipment for low-income families);

Guarantee of quality mobile internet in public elementary education schools.

*With information from Anna Russi, João Pedro Malar and Ligia Tuon, from CNN Brasil Business