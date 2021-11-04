5G auction takes place today; see which countries the technology already works in – 11/4/2021

The analysis of 15 proposals from companies and consortia interested in participating in the 5G auction will take place from 10:00 am (GMT) this Thursday (4). The opening of the envelopes will take place at the headquarters of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The tender should move R$49.7 billion.

The operation of 5G here should become real on a large scale in mid 2022. Worldwide, the technology is already present in 65 countries.

It is estimated that 1,662 cities already offer fast internet, according to a survey carried out in June this year by the company Viavi Solutions, which operates in the telecommunications sector.

In the American continent, besides the USA, only Uruguay, Suriname and Trindade and Tobago already operate with 5G.

5G ranking in the world

In 2021, there was 20% expansion of the network around the world. Among the countries with the most connected cities are China, with 376, the United States, with 284, and the Philippines, with 95.

Despite being the first country to launch 5G commercially, in 2019, South Korea ranks fourth, with 85 cities connected, but it is a leader in the use of the technology.

South Korean Internet users are connected to the 5G network 28% of the time, according to data from Open Signal, a mobile analytics company, published by the Statista consultancy.

See below the ranking of countries with the most cities connected to 5G:

China (376) United States (284) Philippines (95) South Korea (85) Canada (81) Finland (72) Spain (68) Italy (60) United Kingdom (56) Australia and Saudi Arabia (37)

The company’s experts project that, by 2025, 59% of South Korean cell phones will be connected to the 5G network. United States and Japan are expected to reach the 50% mark in the same period.

How the 5G auction will be in Brazil

The delivery of documents by companies and consortia, held on October 27, was the first stage of the auction.

On Thursday, the envelopes with the proposals will be opened and Anatel will analyze one by one, verifying in which frequency bands (as if they were highways along which 5G will run) there is competition and what values ​​were offered by them.

And here is an important piece of information: the submission of the proposal of interest in the auction does not guarantee participation in the process, according to Anatel. The agency will also check if all bidders are in accordance with the minimum requirements of the notice.

Who competes?

There are two profiles of companies that have submitted proposals for 5G:

large service providers: which must fight for higher frequencies and can offer higher connection speeds.

regional internet companies and providers: more interested in lower frequencies, lower speeds, but which allow you to cover large areas.

In the first group are Vivo, Tim and Claro, the three largest telephone operators in Brazil, in addition to Algar Telecom and Sercomtel, which already offer internet services.

Among the smaller ones, there is a diverse range of businesses, companies that operate in all regions of the country. See list of all that compete:

Algar Telecom SA. Brasil Digital Telecomunicações LTDA. Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA Claro SA Cloud2U electronic equipment industry and commerce LTDA 5G South Consortium Fly Link LTDA Mega Net internet and computer commerce provider LTDA Neko Communications, Entertainment and Education Services LTDA NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações SA Sercomtel Telecomunicações SA Telefonica Brasil SA TIM SA VDF Tecnologia da Informação LTDA. Winity II Telecom LTDA

Frequency bands: what they are and the differences

The fifth generation internet signal will be transmitted by the winning operators over radio waves so that all the speed that 5G offers actually reaches cell phones.

In order not to conflict with other services that also use radio waves, such as 4G, wi-fi and television, 5G will need exclusive frequencies.

In an analogy, it is as if each signal occupies a lane (frequency) of a road. Blocks will be auctioned in four of them: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

Anatel divided these 5G “roads” into national and regional lots. The proposals of companies and consortia will be judged based on the criterion of highest public price offered for each lot included in the notice.

Authorization for the use of certain bands will only be made upon compliance with certain obligations by the company, which includes investments in infrastructure to expand signal coverage in the country (understand better below).

Even if an operator takes an entire band, it can still share usage with rivals. Thus, all will be able to operate.

How much will it cost

From the total of R$49.7 billion foreseen by Anatel, R$ 10.6 billion will be disbursed by the companies that won the auction for the payment of grants — that is, for the right to commercially exploit 5G. This money will go to the federal government’s coffers.

At least R$ 7 billion will be allocated to the implementation of fast internet in public schools in the country, informed Abraão Balbino last week.

The auction is not fundraising, that is, part of the funds raised will be invested in infrastructure. The amount will be used to bring internet to disconnected areas, such as small towns and roads, and create a private network for the federal government.

Operators bidding for the auction will have to invest:

In the installation of 4G networks in all municipalities with more than 600 inhabitants (about 500);

In the mandatory national roaming service (customers of a company will be connected to the available signal of any operator);

Covering 48 thousand kilometers of roads with high-speed internet (priority on BRs 163, 364 (one of the largest federal roads in Brazil), 242, 135, 101 and 116).

The 3.5 GHz frequency should be the most coveted, as it is the most used for 5G in the world and offers fast connection for the final consumer. Knowing this, the auction provides specific obligations for those who take this band:

Expansion of 13 thousand km of fiber optic cables in river beds in the North region (the Union only has resources to build 1 thousand);

Private 5G communication network for the federal administration, with more robust security requirements and encryption, on two fronts: a fixed fiber optic network linking all Union agencies and a mobile network only in the Federal District for public safety and defense activities , emergency and disaster response services;

“Cleaning” of the 3.5 GHz band, currently responsible for TV transmission via satellite dish (those interested should migrate these users to the Ku band, an upper “avenue” between 10.7 GHz and 18 GHz, distributing kits for them).

When does 5G arrive where I live?

For those taking the auction, the deadlines set out in the notice are as follows:

5G should be available in Brazilian capitals by July 31, 2022;

In cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants until July 31, 2025;

Municipalities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants until July 31, 2026;

Cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2027;

Those with more than 30,000 inhabitants until July 31, 2028.

*With an article by Letícia Naísa