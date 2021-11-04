5G: do I need to change my cell phone? See which models are supported | Technology

The 5G connection will begin to spread throughout Brazil in 2022 and to take advantage of the news, the cell phone must be compatible with the technology.

O g1 listed the models for sale in Brazil that can access the network. Most models are considered high end, meaning they are more expensive. The most affordable options start at BRL 1,999 (prices were consulted on the official websites of the manufacturers on October 31, 2021):

iPhone 12 mini (BRL 5,699)

iPhone 12 (BRL 6,499)

iPhone 13 mini (BRL 6,599)

iPhone 13 (BRL 7,599)

iPhone 13 Pro (BRL 9,499)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (BRL 10,499).

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models are also compatible with 5G, but they stopped being sold in Brazil with the arrival of the new line.

Galaxy A32 5G (BRL 1,999)

Galaxy A52s 5G (BRL 2,799)

Galaxy M52 5G (R$2,399)

Galaxy Note20 5G (BRL 4,499)

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (BRL 5,999)

Galaxy S21 5G (BRL 4,499)

Galaxy S21+ 5G (BRL 5,599)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (BRL 7,999)

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (BRL 6,999)

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G (BRL 13,999)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (R$12,799)

The company still offers the Galaxy A52 5G model, but it is not listed in its official store – only in retail.

motorcycle g 50 5G (BRL 1,999)

motorcycle g 100 5G (BRL 3,799)

motorola edge 20 (BRL 3,999)

motorola edge 20 lite (BRL 2,999)

motorola edge 20 pro (BRL 4,999)

The moto g 5G, motorola edge, motorola edge+ models are also 5G compatible, but are not listed in the manufacturer’s official store – retail only.

Mi 10T (BRL 6,199)

Mi 10T Pro (BRL 7,299)

Mi 11 (BRL 9,999)

POCO F3 (BRL 6,399)

POCO M3 Pro (BRL 2,999)

Redmi Note 10 5G (BRL 2,699)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (BRL 3,999)

really 7 5G (BRL 2,599)

really 8 5G (BRL 2,299)

really GT Master Edition (BRL 3,699)

ROG Phone 5 (BRL 5,999)

ROG Phone 5s (BRL 7,499)

ROG Phone 5 Pro (BRL 12,999)

Some cities have a simplified version of the network in a small number of neighborhoods, and it is possible to experience higher speeds to access the internet (understand 5G DSS here).

The full potential of 5G, however, will only start to take effect after operators install a new antenna infrastructure.

