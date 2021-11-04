5G technology goes up for auction today; understand the impacts

After years of research, articulation and negotiation, the auction of frequencies that will be used in the fifth generation of mobile internet, the 5G, is scheduled for today (4). Considered a great technological milestone, the standard enables innovations worthy of science fiction: self-driving cars, remote medical procedures, complete automation of production lines, surveillance and monitoring of all urban traffic, in addition to entertainment in very high quality and connectivity similar to that found in developed countries.

But, according to the Ministry of Communications, 5G innovations are not just service improvements for a limited portion of society. According to the terms of the event, approved by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on August 25, the 5G auction will also be responsible for expanding the fourth generation (4G) mobile internet to locations that do not yet have this technology. , thus expanding the total base of Brazilian users.

“We can say without fear of being wrong that the arrival of 5G will take the country to another level of digital inclusion”, highlighted the Telecommunications secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Artur Coimbra, in an interview with Brazil Agency. “We will cover all federal highways with at least 4G connectivity, in addition to mobile broadband to almost 10,000 rural locations, with the expansion of the service to schools and health centers. Our goal for next year, and we already have the conditions, it is to take the internet to 100% of the country’s public schools”, added the secretary.

About the market and the prices that should be practiced with the arrival of the new technology, Coimbra stated that there is a trend towards technological advancement with the maintenance of prices, and that the adoption of the 5G standard will not be elite. “In practice, there will be an improvement in the cost-benefit dynamics. In telecommunications, there is a known phenomenon of technological advancement without necessarily readjusting prices”, he explained.

Artur Coimbra informed that there is also, within the government, a concern about the scarcity of semiconductors that devastates the world. According to the secretary, the Ministry of Communications has already developed some alternatives to strengthen and attract the production of electronics, such as tablets and cell phones compatible with the new 5G standard, for national soil.

Structure and inclusion

According to the Ministry of Communications, the arrival of 5G will eliminate one of the major obstacles in the universalization of digital access: infrastructure. The folder informed that the auction of 5G – of a non-collective nature for the government – ​​will have a large part of the concession money reverted to advance actions in the sector.

According to Artur Coimbra, the future goals of the Ministry of Communications after the 5G auction will be social, with the objective of tracing the profiles of Brazilians who are not yet included in the digital revolution, even after reaching the goal of 100% of the connected territory.

“We are very close to eliminating the need for infrastructure to bring digital inclusion. Now, let’s focus on the use of the Telecommunications Services Universalization Fund [Fust], which will allow coverage for all the agro, to solve the issues that still limit people’s access to the internet.”

The terms of the 5G auction provide for the obligation to cover the 26 capitals and the Federal District by July 2022. The service should cover all Brazilian cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants by 2028, while the 4G service should cover the entire territory national.

The 5G auction is scheduled to start at 10 am, in the auditorium of the Renato Guerreiro Cultural Space of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), in Brasília. The opening of the auction will be made by the minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, by the president of Anatel, Leonardo de Morais, and by the agency’s advisors. President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to attend the ceremony.