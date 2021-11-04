8 Facts You Need to Know About Prostate Cancer







Prostate cancer causes the death of thousands of Brazilians every year Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

O Blue november is an international movement to make people aware of the importance of preventing prostate cancer – a common disease among men over 40 years of age. According to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute), it is estimated that by the end of 2021, more than 65 thousand people will be diagnosed with the tumor. But the worst news is that the disease claims approximately 15,000 fatal victims per year.

To reverse this situation and prevent prostate cancer from continuing to cause the death of thousands of Brazilians, the only way out is to include the detector test in the routine. Early diagnosis is a fundamental factor to facilitate treatment and increase the chances of cures. In addition to avoiding possible side effects of surgical and radiotherapy procedures.

“On the other hand, when prostate cancer is identified in more advanced stages, the indicated treatment ends up being more aggressive, which may even compromise the production of testosterone. The lack of this hormone generates, among others, an increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease, impotence sexual and cognitive disorders,” explains clinical oncologist Andrey Soares.

The recommendation is that all men – regardless of age – have consultations at least once a year with a urologist. The doctor, in addition to verifying the need to investigate possible tumors, will also assess the patient’s general health to prevent the appearance of other diseases. “One of the factors to maintain a healthy life is to perform preventive exams periodically, because, if there is any problem, early diagnosis leads to better treatment”, reinforces urologist Dr. Carlos Bautzer.

Check below some data that the Brazilian Society of Urology highlighted about prostate cancer:

Prostate cancer is the 2nd most frequent tumor among men, after skin tumors (non-melanoma); On average, a diagnosis of prostate cancer occurs every seven minutes; One person dies from the disease every 40 minutes; 25% of prostate cancer sufferers die from the disease. Number could be smaller if all cases were detected in advance; 20% of patients with prostate cancer are diagnosed at advanced stages When symptoms begin to appear, 95% of cases are already in an advanced stage. Therefore, it is essential to carry out periodic exams, even if there is no apparent discomfort; There is still no concrete prevention against the disease. But, it is possible to diagnose it early; With early diagnosis, the chances of cure are 90%.

Physical activities are welcome

Although science has not yet discovered a proven way to prevent the onset of prostate cancer, betting on a healthy lifestyle is one of the ways to strengthen the body against the disease.

“There is an association – albeit small – between physical activity and decreased chances of developing prostate cancer. Although there are no more detailed conclusions about the association between lifestyle habits and the incidence of this type of male tumor, the INCA and the Ministry of Health agree that a healthy routine, balanced diet and other factors related to well-being can help prevent not only this, but also several other types of carcinomas”, concludes Dr. Andrey Soares.

Sources: Dr. Andrey Soares, oncologist at Grupo Oncoclínicas in São Paulo and Scientific Director of LACOG-GU (Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group-Genitourinary). Dr. Carlos Bautzer, urologist at the Sexual Medicine Center at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês and assistant physician at the Urology course at the ABC Medical School.